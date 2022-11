Local election results

The following is a list of contested municipal, school board, college board and water board races on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as well as local and countywide ballot questions. Incumbents, which are only noted in citywide races because of redistricting required after the 2020 census, are noted with an asterisk.

MUNICIPAL

Benton County

Avoca

City Council

Position 2

Jeannie Rollins73 (58%)

David Connolly53 (42%)

Bella Vista

Mayor

Randy Murray6,173 (44%)

John Flynn4,413 (32%)

Steven Bourke3,298 (24%)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Donna Hutchinson4,613 (38%)

Wendy Hughes3,079 (25%)

Linda Lloyd2,465 (20%)

Christian Henning1,940 (16%)

Ward 2, Position 2

Larry Wilms4,651 (41%)

Wynn Peterson4,139 (37%)

Jack Pate2,533 (22%)

Ward 3, Position 2

Julie Yandell5,278 (47%)

Craig Honchell3,080 (27%)

Richard Taylor2,958 (26%)

Bentonville

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Beckie Seba7,216 (57%)

Allyson de la Houssaye5,412 (43%)

Ward 2, Position 1

Cindy Acree7,623 (62%)

Ragan Hensley4,615 (38%)

Ward 3, Position 1

Aubrey Patterson7,998 (64%)

Tyler Masters4,432 (36%)

Ward 4, Position 1

Octavio Sanchez8,138 (63%)

Tom Hoehn4,691 (37%)

Cave Springs

Mayor

Randall Noblett*1,362 (57%)

Mike Maloney1.012 (43%)

Centerton

Mayor

Bill Edwards*2,515 (48%)

Michael Commet1,014 (19%)

Wendy Henson838 (16%)

Lance Johnson631 (12%)

Mike Blakeman226 (4%)

Decatur

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Sandra Duncan135 (53%)

Brandon Parker122 (47%)

Ward 2, Position 2

Daniel Harrington137 (55%)

Rob Short111 (45%)

Gravette

Mayor

Kurt Maddox*605 (54%)

Dale Ayres525 (47%)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Michael Deniston532 (52%)

Shane Hargrave483 (48%)

Highfill

Mayor

Chris Holland290 (50%)

Jeremy Rogers288 (50%)

Lowell

Mayor

Chris Moore*1,735 (63%)

Rodney Judy1,035 (37%)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Adrian Flores1,260 (54%)

Aaron Richard1,082 (46%)

Ward 4, Position 2

Lisa DeGifford1,526 (62%)

Dwayne Snyder934 (38%)

Rogers

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Clay Kendall5,916 (38%)

Rachel Crawford5,787 (37%)

Trey Weaver2,1214 (13%)

Vonnice Boone1,921 (12%)

Ward 4, Position 1

Barney Hayes11,034 (74%)

Richard Labit3,874 (26%)

Siloam Springs

Board of Directors

Ward 1

Mindy Hunt706 (69%)

James McGuirk313 (31%)

Boone County

Diamond City

Mayor

Jaime Nuessner*174 (66%)

Timothy Kapsos90 (34%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Dale Taylor143 (56%)

Robert Smith113 (44%)

Ward 3, Position 2

Casey Greer135 (58%)

Mariah Lewis107 (42%)

Harrison

Mayor

Jerry Jackson*2,239 (59%)

Rhonda Watkins1,554 (41%)

City Attorney

Nancy Cartwright2,351 (66%)

Rachel Freeman1,171 (34%)

Carroll County

Eureka Springs

Mayor

Robert Berry507 (61%)

Tracy Johnson203 (24%)

Brandon Cox127 (15%)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Autumn Slane490 (52%)

Laura Jo Smole448 (48%)

Ward 2, Position 1

Melissa Greene527 (58%)

Bob Thomas419 (42%)

Ward 2, Position 2

Steve Holifield480 (51%)

Bill Ott458 (49%)

Green Forest

Mayor

Don McNeely280 (71%)

Willa Kerby73 (18%)

Charles Reece43 (11%)

Holiday Island

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Patrick Elwood670 (64%)

Brian Tagliaferro374 (36%)

Crawford County

Alma

Mayor

Jimmy Fincher519 (34%)

Edward Wakefield307 (20%)

Gary Perry306 (20%)

Jerry Martin*253 (18%)

Brent Gardner127 (8%)

Cedarville

Mayor

Deborah Pinkerton307 (74%)

Brian Conger109 (26%)

Chester

Mayor

Shannon Smith*21 (51%)

Lacy Hendrix20 (59%)

City Council

Position 1

Grace George22 (56%)

Laverne Hughes17 (44%)

Dyer

Mayor

Robert Porter139 (53%)

Paul Brown*123 (47%)

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Katherine Fry109 (43%)

Cynthia Looney73 (29%)

Michael Scantlin71 (28%)

Mountainburg

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Susan Sharp76 (51%)

Ricky Kimes74 (49%)

Mulberry

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Bobby Tweedy261 (62%)

Sherry Hesson162 (38%)

Ward 3, Position 1

Wilma Peevy235 (54%)

Daimien Rice199 (46%)

Van Buren

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Tonia Fry2,656 (54%)

Jonathan Goins2,248 (46%)

Franklin County

Branch City

Mayor

Gerald Harris66 (62%)

D. Scott Robins41 (38%)

Charleston

Mayor

Mike Bumgartner437 (62%)

Ronnie Roper265 (38%)

Ozark

Mayor

Roxie Hall460 (51%)

Russell Cagle340 (37%)

Stephen Whiteaker108 (12%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Angela Harris579 (67%)

Jonathan Anderson280 (33%)

Ward 3, Position 2

Jared Cagle549 (66%)

Argest Hyler282 (34%)

Wiederkehr Village

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Dennis Wiederkehr46 (65%)

Vanessa Hawkins25 (35%)

Johnson County

Clarksville

Mayor

David Reider*991 (54%)

Greg Donaldson678 (37%)

Robert Charlton182 (10%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Judy Weaver*719 (40%)

Patrick Baker607 (34%)

Jonathan Howard485 (27%)

Ward 3, Position 2

Rob Risinger1,154 (65%)

Tina Sharps623 (35%)

Logan County

Booneville

Mayor

Edgar Baker456 (50%)

Aaron Brewer239 (26%)

Jerry Wilkens*211 (23%)

Ward 1, Position 1

Alton Shackleford470 (54%)

Guy Robson*405 (46%)

Ward 2, Position 2

Tina Siddons Hunt504 (57%)

David Hogan381 (43%)

Magazine

Mayor

Joshua Scott133 (73%)

Donald West45 (25%)

Paris

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Jan Faulkner523 (63%)

Raymond Sharum*301 (37%)

Ward 3, Position 1

Robert Colby Wells459 (56%)

Kenneth Stovall366 (44%)

Scranton

Ward 1, Position 1

William Ahne40 (60%)

Laura Murry27 (40%)

Madison County

Huntsville

Mayor

Travis Dotson407 (69%)

Charles Coger180 (31%)

Scott County

Waldron

Mayor

David Millard*395 (52%)

Dave Tull373 (48%)

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Doyle Dickens97 (52%)

June Haas88 (48%)

Mansfield

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Julie Thomas40 (52%)

Dave Johnson36 (47%)

Ward 12, Position 1

Boyd Farmer65 (82%)

Maurice Petrose14 (18%)

Sebastian County

Barling

Mayor

Greg Murray551 (53%)

John Manes492 (47%)

Central City

Mayor

Terry Wallace*124 (68%)

Tonya Fagan58 (32%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Roy Knotts28 (44%)

Charlie Carpenter35 (56%)

Ward 3, Position 1

James McMahan54 (74%)

Teresa Bowden-Harris19 (26%)

Fort Smith

City Board of Directors

Director-at-large, Position 5

Christina Catsavis11,155 (60%)

Robyn Dawson7,307 (40%)

Director-at-large, Position 6

Kevin Settle11,236 (61%)

A. Drew Smith7,051 (39%)

Director-at-large, Position 7

Neal Martin10,282 (57%)

Jackson Lanier Goodwin7,643 (43%)

Greenwood

Mayor

Doug Kinslow*2,214 (76%)

John Bailey695 (24%)

City Attorney

Travis Plummer1,555 (58%)

Alex Gustafson1,133 (42%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Roger Rainwater1,642 (59%)

Lance Terry1,126 (41%)

Ward 3, Position 1

A.C. Brown1,458 (53%)

Boddy Loyd1,272 (47%)

Hackett

Mayor

Louis Kirkendall120 (69%)

Trini Harper54 (31%)

Hartford

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Matt Disch46 (35%)

Mary Radley89 (66%)

Ward 2, Position 2

John Morgan75 (55%)

Stephen Tisdale61 (45%)

Ward 3, Position 2

William Woodard75 (56%)

Arianna Clinton59 (44%)

Huntington

Mayor

Gary Lawrence*62 (60%)

Brenton Townsend42 (40%)

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Steven Stokes57 (60%)

Steve Ramming38 (40%)

Lavaca

Mayor

Hugh Hardgrave*426 (55%)

Christopher Rambo354 (45%)

Mansfield

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Julie Thomas104 (53%)

Dave Johnson91 (47%)

Ward 2, Position 1

Boyd Farmer44 (23%)

Mauriece Petrose150 (77%)

Washington County

Elkins

Mayor

Troy Reed736 (66%)

Paul Graham389 (34%)

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Anna Drake610 (59%)

Lindsay Watt427 (41%)

Elm Springs

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Steve Roberts367 (51%)

Craig Overton358 (49%)

Farmington

Mayor

Ernie Penn*1,372 (50%)

Diane Bryant867 (31%)

Jerrod Fraley521 (19%)

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Linda Bell1,233 (52%)

Shelly Parsley1,139 (48%)

Ward 4, Position 2

Kara Gardenhire1,403 (57%)

Jeff Oxford1,078 (43%)

Fayetteville

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Sarah Moore2,507 (59%)

Mark Kinion1,719 (41%)

Ward 3, Position 1

Scott Berna4,800 (53%)

Sloan Scroggin4,322 (47%)

Goshen

Mayor

Russell Stroud518 (51%)

Shawn Mayfield498 (49%)

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Paula Anderson491 (53%)

Joshua Tritt440 (47%)

Ward 2, Position 2

Michael Thompson457 (53%)

Bill Hewat402 (7%)

Greenland

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Diane Reed226 (60%)

Bill Groom151 (40%)

Ward 2, Position 1

Travis Whisenhunt240 (68%)

Jeremy Dill115 (32%)

Ward 4, Position 1

Mark Herrmann223 (64%)

Gordon Pike125 (36%)

Lincoln

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Jerred Birkes288 (59%)

Terry Bryson204 (41%)

Springdale

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Brian Powell4,841 (36%)

Alice Gachuzo-Colin3,554 (26%)

Rick Culver3,202 (24%)

Mike Stevens2,021 (15%)

Ward 4, Position 1

Amelia Taldo-Williams9,624 (70%)

Spencer Ordonez4,117 (30%)

Tontitown

Mayor

Angela Russell*1,196 (56%)

Joey Pianalto94 (44%)

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Mike Washkowiak1,317 (67%)

Penny Baskin639 (33%)

West Fork

Mayor

Heith Caudle*454 (53%)

Steve Winkler276 (33%)

Ray Foster119 (14%)

EDUCATION

Benton County

Bentonville School Board

Zone 1

Joel Dunning3,980 (53%)

Erron Smith3,530 (47%)

Zone 2

Jennifer Faddis3,941 (58%)

Gail Pianalto2,894 (42%)

Zone 3

Jeremy Farmer1,793 (38%)

Blanca Maldonado1,570 (33%)

Matthew Smith1,344 (29%)

Zone 4

Becky Guthrie3,622 (68%)

Tim Rosenau1,721 (32%)

Zone 5

Tatum Aicklen2,677 (41%)

Letisha Hinds1,925 (29%)

Yoselin Bolivar1,921 (29%)

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Board of Trustees

Zone 1

Carolyn Reeves3,828 (51%)

Lucas Pointer3,637 (49%)

Zone 2

Lori Frank3,255 (49%)

Randy Rice1,965 (29%)

Dudley Adams1,458 (22%)

Zone 3

Rachel Harris3,941 (70%)

Michael Kenninger1,654 (30%)

Zone 4

Todd Schwartz1,843 (47%)

Beverly Grau1,077 (28%)

Steven Goodman986 (25%)

Zone 6

Mark Scott3,565 (58%)

Ashley Lewis2,537 (42%)

Ballot initiatives

Benton County

Jail sales tax 1/8 cent increase

Against55,996 (63%)

For32,325 (37%)

Jail sales tax 1/4 cent increase

Against55,690 (62%)

For33,485 (38%)

Bentonville

Sunday alcohol sales

For11,376 (74%)

Against3,993 (26%)

Decatur

1 cent sales tax increase

For167 (63%)

Against100 (37%)

Rogers

Sunday alcohol sales

For13,232 (71%)

Against5,450 (29%)

Siloam Springs

Sales tax distribution

For2,529 (66%)

Against1,287 (34%)

Boone County

Alpena

Sunday alcohol sales

For37

Against37

Carroll County

Alpena

Sunday alcohol sales

Against8 (57%)

For6 (43%)

Madison County

Jail sales tax 1 and 1/4 cent

Against2,973 (52%)

For2,778 (48%)

Jail sales tax 1/2 cent

For2,919 (51%)

Against2,837 (49%)

Washington County

Jail sales tax

Against39,426 (59%)

For27,539 (41%)

Juvenile sales tax

Against36,408 (54%)

For30,528 (46%)