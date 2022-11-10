LR Christian standouts have special day

Fellow students, family, friends and coaches packed into Warrior Arena on Wednesday as three Little Rock Christian athletes signed college letters to further their career past high school.

Seniors Reece Tarini, Charlie Carter and Romani Thurman each signed national letters of intent with NCAA Division I schools

Tarini, a left-handed pitcher signed to play baseball at Louisiana Tech. Tarini was an All-Arkansas Preps Second-Team member following his junior season.

Tarini said he never doubted his ability to play baseball in college, but when a Division I offer from Louisiana Tech came in, he jumped on the opportunity and committed less than a month later

"I've been constantly working every Sunday, every week since I was 8 years old. [I] went to pitching practice every Sunday. Usually, people are you know, resting. I was out there practicing.

Carter, a catcher on LR Christian's baseball team, signed with Oklahoma State. He was a member of the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen team following his sophomore season.

Carter first visited Oklahoma State in January 2020 and committed in June of the same year prior to his sophomore season with the Warriors.

"From that moment, I knew that's where I wanted to be," Carter said.

"It kind of feels a little weird, you know, just because I've been committed for a while now, but it's gonna be signed, and I'm ready to be a Cowboy," Carter said.

Thurman, the daughter of former University of Arkansas basketball player and current Little Rock Parkview basketball Coach Scotty Thurman, signed to play volleyball at North Carolina.

Thurman is on track to graduate early and enroll at North Carolina in the spring. She said knowing that made the day that much more meaningful.

"It's just really exciting to be able to know that I'm about to go play elite volleyball and also that I have such support around me," Thurman said. "And I'm leaving in January, so it made it even more surreal to be able to sign right now."

While her own family won't be at North Carolina, Thurman said she found something pretty close in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"The atmosphere at UNC, I think is so special, and you don't understand until you go there," Thurman said. "The family atmosphere, the way people love you not just because of your sport, but just because of who you are."