The nation in brief: Malfunction doesn’t halt space delivery

Malfunction doesn't halt space delivery

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A Northrop Grumman capsule delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday despite a jammed solar panel.

The shipment arrived two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship's two round solar panels opened after liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.

As the capsule made its slow approach, the space station crew took pictures so engineers might understand what went wrong. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann then used the station's robot arm to grab the spacecraft, dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride in honor of America's first woman in space.

Among the 8,200 pounds of supplies were brackets needed for a spacewalk next week to expand the station's power, as well as apples, blueberries, cheese, peanut butter and ice cream for the station's U.S., Russian and Japanese crew of seven.

Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver cargo for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

Storm again delays NASA moon launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla -- NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.

The rocket was moved back to the launch pad last week, and NASA was aiming for a launch attempt early Monday.

But on Tuesday, the space agency said it was delaying the launch until at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit Florida's Atlantic coastline as a Category 1 hurricane. The space center is under a hurricane warning but NASA is keeping the rocket at the launch pad, saying it's designed to withstand heavy rains and high wind.

The $4.1 billion mission will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple of years. It is NASA's biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Governor apologizes to Pelosi for remark

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over his comments last month that seemed to make light of the hammer attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill confirmed that she received the letter, which was postmarked Nov. 1. He provided no details, but said Pelosi had accepted the apology.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Stafford, Va., on Oct. 28, Youngkin mentioned the attack earlier that day on Pelosi's husband, which left him hospitalized with a fractured skull.

"There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California," Youngkin said.

The comment drew widespread rebuke, but Youngkin has resisted publicly apologizing for it.

Capitol rioter removed as poll worker

ATLANTA -- Two election workers, a woman and her son, were removed from their posts at a polling place in suburban Johns Creek, Ga., before it opened Tuesday after officials discovered that the woman was linked to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to officials from Fulton County and the Georgia secretary of state's office.

Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for the secretary of state, shared a social media post from a woman named Laura Daube Kronen that he said was sent to his office by county officials. The post shows what appear to be photos of the woman at the Capitol that day.

"I stood up for what's right today in Washington, D.C.," the post said. "This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol Building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives."

Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, a county spokesperson, said a decision had been made to terminate the two workers.

"This decision is in alignment with our commitment to elections integrity," she said, adding that the county also learned about a social media post in which the woman "seemed to imply" that she was going to videotape elements of her work at the polling place, which is forbidden.

Nadine Williams, the county's interim elections director, said the incident came to her department's attention after another poll worker became concerned about a comment a fellow worker had made as well as some of the worker's online posts.

Williams said county officials sent the information to the secretary of state's office for review. "They looked at the social media post and said they agree with the concern, and it's our decision to remove. So we decided, out of the safety for the election, we decided to remove them until we can complete the investigation."



