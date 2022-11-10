Meta to trim fat, eliminate 11,000 jobs

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, as the company seeks to scale back expenses and transform its business in a more competitive digital advertising market.

The social media giant also will cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through March in a bid to become "leaner and more efficient," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a letter to employees.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," Zuckerberg wrote in the letter. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

He called the layoffs "some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history" and noted that all employees would soon get an email "letting you know what this layoff means for you."

Zuckerberg said the company would refocus on priorities such as its advertising business and elevating content from viral creators over friends and family, a strategy that has made the short-form video app TikTok so popular.

He said the staff cuts affected the entire organization, although teams focused on recruiting workers were disproportionately downsized. Since Zuckerberg, 33, founded Facebook in 2004, the company has steadily hired employees.

At the end of September, Meta had amassed its largest-ever staff, totaling 87,314 people.

"We're restructuring teams to increase our efficiency," Zuckerberg said in his letter. "But these measures alone won't bring our expenses in line with our revenue growth, so I've also made the hard decision to let people go."

The cuts -- nearly triple what Twitter Inc. announced last week -- represent a stunning reversal of fortune for a once high-flying company whose ambition and room for growth had seemed limitless.

The company spent lavishly over the years, accumulating users, buying companies such as Instagram and WhatsApp, and showering its employees with envious perks. Not even scrutiny over its data privacy practices and the toxic content on its apps dented its financial performance, as its stock continued climbing and its revenues soared.

At one point last year, Meta was valued at $1 trillion.

The layoffs announced Wednesday come as the company is taking a big gamble on building the metaverse. Part of the hiring boom in recent years has focused on building the immersive digital realm accessed via virtual reality, which Zuckerberg says will be the next great computing platform after mobile phones.

The company is heavily investing in VR headsets and other technology to try to corner the metaverse market. Last month, the company unveiled a $1,500 VR headset that it says will transform the ability of workers to collaborate with colleagues and conduct their jobs.

Visions of success in the metaverse have been slow to materialize, partly because the company is still developing the underlying technology and a wider range of applications that would make it appealing to mainstream audiences.

DIGITAL ADVERTISING

Meta operates social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, and the messaging app WhatsApp, among other initiatives. The more traditional business model for its main Facebook app, which relies on advertising, has been hit particularly hard by larger economic challenges.

Some digital advertisers have pulled back on spending as inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created market instability.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more retailers and shoppers flocked to e-commerce, which increased Meta's revenue -- a shift that Zuckerberg expected to become permanent, even after vaccines became accessible and social restrictions eased.

That didn't turn out to be true, he said.

Meta is increasingly fending off competition for marketing dollars and users from upstart rivals such as TikTok, the short-form video platform that has taken off among younger generations.

This year, Meta reported that Facebook lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history, although user growth later recovered. Last month, Meta reported that revenue fell in the third quarter.

And the company forecast it will lose $10 billion this year after Apple introduced privacy restrictions that forced app-makers such as Facebook to explicitly ask users whether they could collect data about their online activity, hurting the social media company's ability to facilitate targeted advertising campaigns.

MIMIC TIKTOK, HOLD STEADY

During a recent call with investors, Zuckerberg touted the company's decision to mimic the strategy that has made TikTok so popular: showing users entertaining content from strangers over posts from their friends and family.

Meta is also heavily promoting its own short-form video product, Reels, on Instagram and Facebook, as well as in business messaging.

During the same investor call, Facebook said it plans to slow hiring dramatically and hold its head count next year to be roughly the same as it is now.

More than a month ago, Meta said it would stop making new offers to job candidates, sourcing candidates and approving internal transfers while the company reevaluated how best to prioritize its staffing resources, according to a memo posted to the company's internal message board and viewed by The Post.

Zuckerberg said Wednesday the company would extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023 "with a small number of exceptions."

This past summer, Lori Goler, the company's top human resources director, advised managers to implement the "rigorous performance management" practices that Meta relied on before the pandemic, such as giving critical feedback to struggling employees.

In July, Meta's head of engineering, Maher Saba, instructed engineering managers in an internal memo to identify and weed out their lowest-performing employees.

"If a direct report is coasting or is a low performer, they are not who we need; they are failing this company," Saba wrote. "As a manager, you cannot allow someone to be net neutral or negative for Meta."

Such messages from company executives created a wave of anxiety and resentment among Facebook's workforce. Some employees have worried they could lose their jobs or see their annual bonuses reduced.

Others are concerned that an already rigorous corporate environment will grow even more competitive as employees jockey for fewer coveted positions, The Post has reported.

Zuckerberg controls Meta through a special stock structure that effectively allows him alone to set the direction of the company.

The structuring also helps insulate him from the risk of outside investors forcing him out of power, unlike executives such as John Foley of the fitness company Peloton who had to step down after miscalculating effects of the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Naomi Nix and Will Oremus of The Washington Post, and Sheera Frenkel and Adam Satariano of The New York Times.