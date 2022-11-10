Missouri woman charged with capital murder in killings of pregnant woman and baby

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have formally charged a Missouri woman with killing a pregnant woman and her baby.

Amber Dawn Waterman is charged with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping. The criminal information was filed Thursday against Waterman in Benton County Circuit Court.

The case is assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman, her husband, both 42, were arrested last week on federal charges in the kidnapping of Ashley Bush.

Benton County prosecutors did not file any charges against Jamie Waterman.

Amber Waterman is scheduled to appear Nov. 21 in Green's court.

Bush, who was 33 years old and 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup Oct. 31 at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a post on the Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Bush's body was found last week in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace Willis -- was found in a different location in Missouri, according to court documents.

Amber Waterman told a Benton County sheriff's detective she spent Oct. 31 with her son and her husband's cousin's daughter, according to an affidavit related to the case.

She claimed she went into labor that afternoon and drove to meet an ambulance at a store in McDonald County, Mo., according to the affidavit. She told the detective she had a stillborn child, the affidavit says.

Jamie Waterman said his wife called him at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and told him she was having a miscarriage. He returned home and drove her to meet the ambulance, the affidavit says.

Amber Waterman posted on Facebook on Sept. 6 photographs of two sonogram images with the message, "I need some encouragement guys. The closer time get the more doubt I can do this alone."

She is accused in the federal case of kidnapping and abducting Bush for the purpose and benefit of claiming Bush's child as her own, according to court documents. Jamie Waterman is accused of being an accomplice in the kidnapping resulting in death.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith previously said Bush and Amber Waterman met online.

The driver of the pickup was a white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair who said her name was "Lucy," according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post Nov. 1.

Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy."

Authorities seized a tan Chevrolet pickup from the couple after seeing what was possibly blood in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Jamie Waterman said he assumed the blood came from his wife as a result of her pregnancy complications, the affidavit says.

Jamie Waterman reported his wife told him after detectives left the residence at 5 a.m. Wednesday that she had killed Bush, then changed her story to say "Lucy" had killed her, according to the affidavit.

Jamie Waterman said his wife led him to Bush's body, which was face down next to a boat near their house and covered with a blue tarp, the affidavit says.

He said his wife removed a ring from Bush's finger, then rolled her body onto the tarp, according to the affidavit. He said he dragged the body to a fire pit behind their residence and his wife asked him to get the gasoline, the affidavit says.

Jamie Waterman said he brought oil and his wife set the tarp on fire and poured the oil over Bush's body, the affidavit says. He said his wife collected wood to throw on the fire, and he dragged a small sofa next to it and believes his wife put it in the fire, the affidavit says.

Jamie Waterman said he got another tarp, and his wife rolled the burned body into it, the affidavit says. They then put the body in his blue GMC pickup, drove a short distance away and hid the body, it says.

Jamie Waterman later led authorities to Bush's charred body, according to the affidavit. FBI agents found a charred human hand and bone fragments in a burn pit behind the residence, the affidavit says.

Smith previously said Bush had been shot, but declined to comment on whether the baby had been removed from Bush's body.

The Watermans are being held at the Greene County Jail in Springfield, Mo.