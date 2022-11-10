Musk sells still more Tesla shares

Billionaire Elon Musk unloaded another batch of Tesla shares to help fund his Twitter Inc. buyout, bringing his sales of the electric-vehicle maker's stock to about $36 billion in the past year.

Musk disposed of 19.5 million shares worth $3.95 billion in the latest transactions, according to regulatory filings late Tuesday in New York. The documents didn't indicate the sales -- his first since August -- were pre-planned.

The filings come despite assurances from Tesla's CEO and single-largest shareholder that he was done offloading stock.

Musk claimed in April no further sales were planned, then claimed it again in August when he said the purpose of another sale had been that it was important to avoid an "emergency sale" in case he needed to close the Twitter acquisition and struggled to bring in additional equity partners.

Shares of Tesla Inc. have tumbled this year more than 55% through Wednesday, losing more than $600 billion in market capitalization since peaking in November 2021. Shares of Tesla closed Wednesday at $177.59, having traded as high as $402.67 this year.

The world's richest person followed through with his takeover of the social-media platform in October, after spending months trying to get out of it. It's not fully clear how the $44 billion deal ultimately was financed, beyond the roughly $13 billion in debt commitments by Wall Street banks.

Several high-profile investors promised to provide some $7 billion, although it isn't known whether all of them stuck to their pledges. And Musk has never said publicly how he planned to gather his share of the cash needed to close the deal.

But one thing's clear: Twitter is losing money and now faces annual interest payments of nearly $1.2 billion.

"It looks like Musk is preparing for things to stay bad at Twitter for the next year," said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures after the stock sales became public. "He's preparing for Twitter to be a money hole."

Musk, 51, and his financial right-hand man, Jared Birchall, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The billionaire's drastic moves to cut costs -- including firing half of Twitter's staff but later asking some to return -- and overhaul of the platform's operations have resulted in two tumultuous weeks at the social-media company, with some employees not being entirely clear on whether they are still employed there or not.

The deal has also sparked concern among some Tesla shareholders that the CEO is spreading himself too thin and would have to get rid of even more of his stock. Musk still owns about 14% of the company, according to Bloomberg data.

Of the roughly $36 billion worth of shares Musk has sold, around half has come since he went public with the Twitter buyout plan, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Tesla's stock decline has dragged down Musk's fortune to $179.5 billion, from $340 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

REASSURING ADVERTISERS

Musk held a public meeting with some of Twitter's largest advertisers and marketing partners Wednesday, broadcasting his vision for the company and looking to keep the organizations that provide it with most of its revenue from abandoning the platform.

Musk took questions from a vetted group of advertisers on "Twitter Spaces," a live audio conversation feature on the site that is open to anyone to listen. Nearly 90,000 people were listening to the session.

He said it made sense that advertisers didn't want their ads next to sexually explicit or racist content and argued that by making people pay for the site, the amount of negative content would go down because users would think twice before tweeting something that could get them banned.

"I don't think having hate speech next to an ad is great," Musk said. He also said the pace of change for Twitter would be much faster, and that the company would be trying new things, some of which would fail.

"If nothing else I am a technologist, and I can make technology go fast," he said. "If we do not try bold moves how will we make great improvements?"

The move Wednesday comes days after Musk threatened a "thermonuclear name & shame" campaign against advertisers that jilt his platform. Since Musk completed the acquisition, reports of hate speech and abuse on Twitter have swelled, prompting several global companies to pause advertising on the site.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called on businesses to drop their advertisements on Twitter "until actions are taken to make Twitter a safe space."

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," accused businesses that participate in the boycott of "trying to destroy free speech in America."

Automakers Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen have all pulled Twitter advertising, along with cereal and snack companies General Mills and Mondelez, the corporation behind Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids candy.

International ad and consulting firm Interpublic, which represents American Express, Coca-Cola, Fitbit, Spotify and dozens of other major corporations, has also suspended its Twitter ad buys.

ENTERING THE PAYMENT BUSINESS

Twitter is now looking into the payment-processing business, according to federal filings.

The social media company last week filed registration paperwork to pave the way for it to process payments, according to a filing with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

Businesses that conduct money transfers, exchange currency or cash checks are required to register with FinCEN, and to report suspicious transactions to the agency. A FinCEN spokesperson said the agency does not comment on specific businesses.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turning Twitter into a payments processor would be a return of sorts for Musk to his early days in the tech industry.

In 1999, he helped found X.com, an online bank that later became the digital payments company PayPal. Musk, 51, has often mused about incorporating payments into Twitter, saying he planned to transform the social media service into an "everything app."

Such an app would be modeled after WeChat, a Chinese social media platform that includes instant messaging and mobile payments, Musk has said.

In China, WeChat, which is owned by Tencent, is used by more than 1 billion people to find news, hail cabs and order food.

Information for this article was contributed by Anders Melin and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS), Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post, and Kate Conger of The New York Times.