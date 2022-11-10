The world in brief: N. Korea continues simulated attacks





N. Korea continues simulated attacks

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North's eastern coast.

The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed that the missile flew about 155 to 180 miles at a maximum altitude of 18 to 30 miles. The relatively low trajectory seemed to align with the flight characteristics of some of North Korea's newer short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside of the country's exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea's intensifying testing activity was "significantly heightening" regional tensions, and Japan lodged a protest with the North through their embassies in Beijing.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said its nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, held separate telephone calls with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts to discuss trilateral cooperation to counter North Korea's increasing weapons tests and growing nuclear threat. South Korean officials say the North could attempt to further raise pressure by conducting its first nuclear test since 2017 in coming weeks.

Spurned in Italy, migrants seek safe port

ROME -- A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading to the French island of Corsica in hopes France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, as a diplomatic standoff intensified after Italy relented and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.

The European Commission added to the pressure to find a safe port for the Ocean Viking, issuing a statement late Wednesday demanding that the passengers -- some of whom have been at sea for nearly three weeks -- be allowed to immediately disembark "at the nearest place of safety."

The statement was unusual since the Commission had remained quiet on the drama all week, refusing to get involved except to restate that it is up to member countries to handle search and rescue operations and disembarkation matters, not Brussels.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni jumped the gun and announced Tuesday that France had agreed to take the Ocean Viking in, even though the government had made no such pledge publicly. As of late Wednesday, France still had not offered a port, but Francesco Creazzo of the SOS Mediterranee group said the Norwegian-flagged ship was hoping it would eventually do so.

Officials in both Corsica and the French port city of Marseille said they would gladly take them in.

By late Tuesday, the remaining passengers on three other humanitarian-operated ships that Italy had initially refused to take in had disembarked at Italian ports.

Eggs thrown at King Charles; arrest made

LONDON -- A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to be greeted by local dignitaries and to meet assembled well-wishers.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that the protester booed and shouted "This country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was being detained.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting "Shame on you" and "God save the King."

Climate activists target Warhol soup cans

CANBERRA, Australia -- Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but did not appear to damage the piece because it is encased in glass.

It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted an iconic piece of art without causing permanent damage. Other protesters have thrown soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London and mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

A group called Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies posted video to social media showing two women applying blue graffiti to five of 10 screen prints by Warhol depicting Campbell's soup cans and then gluing themselves to the work at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.

The protest ended quickly with the women being escorted from the building before the glue had time to set.

The large artwork is called "Campbell's Soup I" and was created by Warhol in New York in 1968, according to the museum. The protesters targeted the lower set of five prints, which are more easily accessible.





This undated photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, shows the retrieved debris of a missile in South Korea's East Sea which it identified as a North Korea's SA-5 surface-to-air missile according to South Korea's military. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)



A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



