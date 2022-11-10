• Tiffany Trump is set to walk down the aisle Saturday night, and the celebrations have begun. The 29-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump has already had not one but two bridal showers ahead of marrying businessman Michael Boulos, 25. She got together with friends in the Florida Keys late last month, UsWeekly reported, and Sunday there was another bash. An outdoor party (location unknown) was attended by a bunch of close family members, including mom Marla Maples, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, and half-sister Ivanka. "Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister tiffanytrump at her bridal shower," the former political adviser shared in a rare personal post. As for details of the nuptials, it's safe to bet the affair will be over the top and glitzy, Mar-a-Lago-style. "There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish," a source told Page Six. "It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair."

• A former St. Louis insurance agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality TV star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 44, pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman's nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN TV's "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," a reality show set in a restaurant founded by Montgomery's grandmother. It ran five seasons starting in 2011. Montgomery, 21, was killed in 2016 by Travell Anthony Hill, who said he was hired by Norman. Hill pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to murder-for-hire and was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Norman, 43, was convicted in September of murder-for-hire and fraud charges. Sentencing is in March. The policy contained a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of something other than natural causes, and a $50,000 term rider that would pay if Montgomery died within 10 years of the policy's issuance.