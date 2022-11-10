Needing two more votes, Highfill mayoral hopeful seeks recount

HIGHFILL -- The Highfill mayor's race is headed to a recount, a Benton County election official said.

Jeremy Rogers, who lost to Chris Holland by two votes Tuesday, filed a petition for the recount at the Election Commission office Wednesday, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

Holland received 290 votes, while Rogers got 288 votes, according to unofficial results. There were 22 undervotes. Overseas military and provisional ballots also could affect the race before final certification Nov. 18.

The mayoral term is four years.

Holland said he has been involved in Highfill politics for 15 years, serving as mayor from 2005 to 2010 and also on the City Council. Rogers said he has served on the council the past two years.

Michelle Rieff, the current mayor, did not seek reelection and is moving to Oklahoma, she said Wednesday.

The recount probably will happen Monday, Dennison said.

Rogers paid $150 for the recount. If the recount were to go in his favor, he would get that money back. If not, the money would go to the county, Dennison said.

The city's population was 1,587 as of the 2020 census.