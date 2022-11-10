New-look UALR opens with UAPB

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley has gotten somewhat accustomed to roster turnover, bringing in multiple transfers each of the last couple of seasons.

Yet that almost certainly won't compare to the challenge Foley faces at the outset of his Trojans' 2022-23 campaign.

When UALR opens tonight against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Foley will only have the services of one returning scholarship player in guard Tia Harvey.

"We've had two scrimmages and it's been five new kids on the floor," Foley said. "So it's a little rough right now."

Of the 10 players on the Trojans' roster at the end of last season, one graduated and four transferred -- two of them will be on the opposite sideline Thursday as Raziya Potter and Azaria Robinson are now a part of Coach Dawn Thornton's Golden Lions.

Hailey Hohenecker remains with UALR as a walk-on, but last year's leading scorer, Sali Kourouma, will not be available until the spring semester after the Mali native's student visa was not renewed in time for her to enroll in classes.

Add in a lingering injury to forward Angelique Francis that will sideline her for a period of time and Foley is on the hunt for meaningful contributors -- specifically on the offensive side of things.

"[Kourouma, Francis and Harvey are] three kids we were counting heavily on to be playing," Foley said. "In scrimmages, our biggest handicap so far is scoring the ball."

In all, the Trojans could feature as many as eight new players against UAPB -- a pair of freshmen, one of whom in Faith Lee is a projected starter, and six transfers.

The story is similar with the Golden Lions, who have multiple power-conference transfers. Former Texas A&M guard Zaay Green did not play in UAPB's opener Monday, but Maori Davenport (Georgia), Coriah Beck (Memphis), Jelissa Reese (Troy) and Potter all started.

Although UALR will play its first four games of the season in Little Rock, the Trojans will meet five SEC teams in more than a month -- a stretch that begins Sunday with a visit from Ole Miss.

"For these kids that did transfer, it's a good opportunity for them to show that we can count on them," Foley said. "If we find anybody that can [handle this], it's going to be a big plus."