NEWS IN BRIEF

Realty broker Redfin planning 862 layoffs

WASHINGTON — Online real estate broker Redfin is cutting 862 employees and shutting down its instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow, a casualty of rising interest rates stoked by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

The job cuts amount to 13% of Redfin’s workforce, the company announced in a regulatory filing. Redfin also fired 470 employees in June, blaming slowing home sales.

Redfin has cut more than a quarter of its workforce since April 2022 on the assumption that the housing downturn will last “at least through 2023,” it said in the filing.

The average U.S. longterm mortgage rate is hovering around 7%, partially a result of the Fed raising rates six times this year at it tries to stem four-decade high inflation. Fed officials have increased their benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a percentage point at its last four meetings, sowing fears that its heavy-handed policy could tip the U.S. into a recession.

Rate increases are expected into next year.

— The Associated Press

U.S. casinos closing in on best year ever

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, taking over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year.

The American Gaming Association, the trade organization for the casino industry, said the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022.

Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six largest markets: Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.

“While business challenges remain, high consumer demand continues to fuel our industry’s record success,” said Bill Miller, the association’s president and chief executive officer. “Our sustained momentum in the face of broader economic volatility points to gaming’s overall health today.” Land-based slots and table games generated a record $12.27 billion in the quarter, up 1.8% from the same period a year ago.

— The Associated Press

Index swoops 23.86, wraps up at 789.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 789.79, down 23.86.

“The energy and consumer discretionary sectors led equities lower as investors reduced risk driven by a combination of factors including the impact of the election on regulation and spending, continued disruption in the cryptocurrency asset class, and fear of an inflationary surprise in [today’s] CPI report for October,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.