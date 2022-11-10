No review necessary for Patriots





Little Rock Parkview won its first conference title since 1984 last week, defeating Camden Fairview 35-7 to win the 5A-South crown.

Now Coach Brad Bolding is looking to put 2022 down for the most recent state championship in school history -- and he's brought in a familiar face to try and do so.

Bolding has been to the state semifinals nine times as a head coach. His lone state title win came as an assistant with Greenwood in 2000.

His brother Bobby has nine trips of his own, to the championship game that is.

Bobby racked up a 220-78-3 record as a head coach prior to joining the staff at Parkview. Bobby won the 2002 state championship with Stuttgart and won state titles in 2014 and 2015 with Pine Bluff.

To start the 2022 season, Parkview faced a trio of Class 7A teams in nonconference play. A win over Springdale Har-Ber was followed by losses to Bryant and North Little Rock by a combined 11 points to drop Parkview to 1-2 to start the season.

Since then, Parkview has outscored opponents 281-98 to go undefeated in conference play.

Brad said that early schedule did exactly what it was designed to do -- be about as tough a test as possible.

"We had the toughest nonconference schedule of anybody," Brad said. "If someone had a tougher one, I'd like to see it.

"When you play really good teams, they expose your weaknesses. We already kind of had an idea what those were. But we were able to shore those up going into conference play and I think that's really helped us. ... What those guys took from those two losses there early on, we made sure we pointed out to them those things that are priorities. Because you found out real quick what they were."

As Brad said, Parkview isn't reinventing the wheel with its approach to this postseason compared to those of the past.

Of all the things that Bobby could have brought from experience to Parkview this past week, it has been about the importance of winning -- and that being the only thing that matters when the game is over.

That might sound like an obvious concept to just about everyone. Score more points than the guys across the field from you and you get to leave as a winner.

Bobby wanted to make it extra clear that winning was the only thing that mattered, so Parkview has yet to watch back the film of its win last Friday over Camden Fairview.

The Patriots cruised past the Cardinals, who were unbeaten in conference coming into the contest, and had a game full of highlight plays.

But that's not what matters to Bobby.

He said he doesn't plan on watching that game back any time soon. And as long as Parkview is in the playoffs, he will not watch those games either. As long as his team wins, that's all Bobby cares about.

"The only thing that matters from here on out is winning," Bobby said. "So we want to concentrate on that next opponent. That's what we've been stressing to the kids."

On top of Bobby's trips to the state championship, he's been in many other playoff runs that have fallen short of that. With Parkview hosting Morrilton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock Friday, he said he's been around long enough to know not to underestimate an underdog.

"I've never, ever looked ahead on a playoff, ever," Bobby said. "I've been the [No. 4] seed too many times and beat a [No. 1] seed. So I just focus on this one. I'll worry about the next one if we're fortunate enough to win."

Parkview made the Class 6A state semifinals with Greenwood last season, losing 45-35. With all of Bobby's experience now on his side, Brad's hoping that makes the difference this time around.

"I want to personally get over that [semifinal] hump. I want the kids to experience it. ... I think that's the one thing about bringing my brother on staff. You know, there's always a little few things you can just tweak. They're subtle tweaks, but they make a big difference in the outcome of your season," Brad said.

Record setters

Friday is the next step for teams across the state toward writing their names in the history books.

But before the playoffs begin, here are some players and teams that have already made history this season.

• Harding Academy's transition to Class 4A has been seamless. The Wildcats went undefeated in both conference and nonconference play to secure a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Quarterback Owen Miller is on pace to break the state record for completion percentage in a season. But last week his teammate, Kyle Ferrie, was the one putting his name atop an all-time list.

Ferrie, Harding Academy's kicker and a Mississippi State commit at the position, ended his regular season as the most prolific kicker in state history.

Ferrie set the state scoring record for kickers with 286 points in Friday's win over Cave City.

The senior's leg has been a weapon for the Wildcats all season. Of Ferrie's 66 kickoffs, 63 have gone for touchbacks, he is 43 for 43 on extra point attempts and he has made 13 of his 17 field goal attempts.

Ferrie has flirted with more history this season, and could reach another mark during the playoffs. The state record for the longest made field goal is 57 yards set by Hackett's Andrew Miller in 1998. Ferrie has made kicks of 56, 55 and 54 yards this season.

• North Little Rock's season has been full of ups and downs. The Charging Wildcats were nearly shut out in their opener and then lost on the road to Fayetteville to fall to 0-2.

NLR then beat Class 5A's Little Rock Parkview in double overtime to start a stretch of five wins in six games.

That run came in large part due to its young secondary catching up to NLR's defensive front to create the most disruptive group in school history

Led by senior cornerback Diemere Manuel, the Charging Wildcats have set a school record for forced turnovers in a season with 28. The previous record was 23, set in 2014.

Manuel led an active secondary with seven interceptions which is good for the fourth-most in the state.

The secondary as a whole had 20 interceptions. Andrew Williams and Skyler Easter were tied for second on the team with three each. Eight total players record interceptions for NLR this season.

NLR hosts Fort Smith Southside Friday in the first round of the playoffs with the winner facing Bentonville, the 7A-West's No. 1 seed.

Bumps and bruises

Any coach will tell you their team isn't fully healthy this time of year and that you can only hope for injuries to remain minor.

That's exactly what the case is for Joe T. Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy.

The sophomore led the Senators to a conference title in their first year in Class 5A, but missed last week's game due to what Robinson Coach Todd Eskola referred to as getting dinged up the week prior.

Eskola said Murphy should be good to go for Robinson's first round matchup with Magnolia.

The Senators have been one of the teams most affected by injuries this season, and Murphy was just the latest.

The most notable of that group has been running back Noah Freeman. At the time of his injury, Freeman was among the Top-20 rushers in the state in yards. Since then, the Senators have lost three of his backups as well.

Eskola characterized Freeman as questionable, but Freeman has maintained his goal was to be ready for the first round of the playoffs.

In the six games he played, Freeman averaged 157.5 yards and three touchdowns per game. His return makes an already strong Robinson team one of the favorites for the Class 5A title.

Pulaski Academy is on a bye this week, but when it returns next week to play the winner of Marion and Mountain Home, it will do so with its preferred starting quarterback behind center.

Junior Kel Busby missed last week's contest against Lake Hamilton, in which PA made a late comeback to win 41-39 and clinch the No. 2 seed in the 6A-West.

PA Coach Anthony Lucas said Busby is ready to go for whomever his team faces next week.





Bobby Bolding, pictured during a Sept. 3 home game against Warren, led White Hall to a 5A state runner-up finish this season. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Joe T. Robinson’s head coach, Todd Eskola stands on the side lines Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)





