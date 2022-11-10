Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Mark Beeghly, 49, of 2084 A Old Wire Road in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Beeghly was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Joshua Barker, 40, of 411 Helleck Coach Road in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Barker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• George Richardson Jr., 61, of 920 S. Eighth St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Richardson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Holly Stormont, 31, of 403 Oaklawn Drive in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, financial identity fraud and forgery. Stormont was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.