NWA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Gravette needs fourth-quarter comeback to meet players’ expectations of hosting playoff game

When Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon held exit interviews with his players following the Lions' 1-9 season last year, there was a common goal in mind -- they didn't just want Gravette to be in the playoffs this fall, but they wanted to host a playoff game.

The mission was accomplished when Gravette rallied for a 38-35 victory last week over rival Gentry and finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed from the 4A-1 Conference, so the Lions will host DeWitt in a first-round game Friday.

"One of their goals was to put Gravette back on the map as far as being in the playoffs," Bohannon said. "We practically had that entire team back from last year, and they bought into it. It's good to see the hard work they have put in and have their goals come to fruition."

It didn't come easy as Gravette (6-4) trailed 35-23 following a 52-yard fake punt for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Lions, however, were able to get a pair of touchdown runs from Kyler Austin to make the comeback.

Gravette's defense also played a huge role as Jaxon Galyean recovered a fumble and set up Austin's winning touchdown run. Gabe Holmes, who also filled in for an injured Rhett Hilger at quarterback and ran for 215 yards, then recovered a last-minute fumble inside the Gravette 15 to end Gentry's final drive.

"That was a really frustrating moment because we anticipated a fake punt," Bohannon said. "But credit Gentry for making the play. But we were able to stay true to our plan, and we were able to force some turnovers. Jaxon stayed outside and pulled the ball loose for the first fumble, and that really turned the tide in our favor.

"Gentry was then driving, and I was already checking the scoreboard to see how much time we would have left to get one more score. Gabe came up with the play and forced another fumble, then we ran out the clock. It was incredible to be on that field and have the students rush on the field and celebrate."

BENTONVILLE WEST

A new foe for Wolverines

With only 16 teams in Class 7A, rare is the opportunity for anybody to get a game against somebody they've never played.

West, however, gets that chance Friday as the Wolverines host Jonesboro in a first-round game. Jonesboro (3-7), the No. 6 seed from the 7A-Central, is in its first year of Class 7A and leaves Little Rock Southwest as the only team West (7-3) has never played.

"It's different," Wolverines coach Bryan Pratt said. "It reminds me of when I was back in Texas and you run into people that you're not familiar with. The guys we play here, we know everything about them. So it's different and a little fun, to be honest. It's the next chance to play, and it's the last home game for these seniors."

"We don't know a whole lot about them other than what people have told us or the little bit of film we have on them. Obviously, you've heard of them because of Arkansas State and they have some tradition there. Coach (Randy) Coleman is a really good guy, and I've met him a couple of times. He runs a good program."

West, the No. 3 seed from the 7A-West, continues the success it's enjoyed in the short time it's been on the scene. Not only have the Wolverines reached the playoffs all seven years since their existence, but they have always started the playoffs at home, meaning West has never finished lower than fourth during that time.

"That says a lot about our program and where we're at," Pratt said. "We're obviously down last week after the way we played. We played like we needed to, but we didn't make the plays we needed to make.

"You still get to host a playoff game, and that means something to a program. You're seven years in and you host a playoff all seven years. It says a lot about our administration, our coaches, our kids and our mentality as a program in all."

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tigers win despite loss

As the final seconds ticked down Saturday at Cardinal Stadium, the only thing on Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier's mind was his team had fallen short in a game against its biggest rival.

All was not lost for the Tigers, though. While Farmington hung on for a 41-40 victory, Prairie Grove (8-2) was able to maintain to a No. 2 playoff seed and will host Batesville in a first-round Class 5A state playoff game Friday.

"We got beat, and that was all that was on my mind," Abshier said. "At that moment, I was not sure where that would leave us in the playoffs. We already congratulated the other team for its win and was going to the locker room when it hit me we would still be the No. 2 seed. I had a discussion with our athletic director, and he knew."

Farmington, which finishes as the No. 4 seed and travels to Valley View for its playoff game, needed to win by seven or more points in order to take a No. 3 seed and drop Prairie Grove to the fourth spot. The Cardinals had that margin, 41-34, but Camden Patterson hit Conner Hubbs with a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-point game with 48 seconds left.

The Tigers went for two and the win but didn't get it, then failed to recover the onside kick moments later. Farmington, however, took a knee twice to end the game instead of going for the necessary points needed to get a higher seed.

"Everybody who had anything at stake in the playoffs knew what needed to happen," Abshier said. "But I've been in games like that before. You sell out in order to get a certain amount of points, and you end up giving up more points quickly and may end up losing the game.

"I'm sure they were just happy to get out of there with a win."

HARRISON

Goblins remove coach's worry

Chris Keylon admitted he was a little about about how his team would perform during the first regular-season day game Harrison had played in more than 80 years.

It didn't take long for the Goblins to put Keylon's mind at ease. Harrison (7-3) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 41-7 victory Saturday afternoon over Pea Ridge.

"Over the past four weeks, our focus and our mentality have been pretty good," Keylon said. "We overcame some obstacles, and we came out and did really well.

"I did breathe a little bit easier after that first quarter. I knew we needed to win by 13 points, and when we had that 28-0 lead I knew that no matter what else happened, we did our part to the best we possibly could. It felt good."

Harrison had hoped it would finish as the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West Conference, which meant the Goblins would get to start the playoffs with a home game. Instead, they drew the No. 3 seed and will travel to Wynne (8-2).

The two schools are well-known for their playoff-rich tradition but have played only once since 2001 -- a 49-14 Harrison victory during the 2018 state playoffs.

"It's going to be a good matchup," Keylon said. "Both teams are very similar as far as their culture and their toughness. It's going to be a good game.

"I'm really not concerned about the travel to Wynne. If we play well, I think we will be OK. I think our players are dialed in and ready to go."