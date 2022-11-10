Off The Wire





BASEBALL

Baker returning to Astros

Fresh off his World Series win, Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the team next season. The 73-year-old Baker earned his first World Series championship as a manager in his 25th season as a skipper when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games Saturday. The contracts of both General Manager James Click and Baker expired at season's end but Click's has not yet been renewed.

Judge, Goldy earn honors

New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Now a free agent, Judge hit 62 home runs last season with the New York Yankees, topping the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge also led the majors in slugging percentage (.686), on-base percentage (.425), OPS (1.111) and runs (133), and his 131 RBI tied Pete Alonso of the Mets for most in the big leagues. Goldschmidt led the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base average (.404) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI. The Cardinals first baseman also won the Hank Aaron Award in 2013 with Arizona.

Mariners add two pitchers

The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash on Wednesday. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36. The 27-year-old Speier made 17 appearance last season for the Royals and was 0-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He appeared in 41 games over parts of four seasons all with Kansas City. The 24-year-old McGee spent his entire baseball career in the Tampa Bay organization after being a fourth-round pick by the Rays in 2016.

Diaz signs $102M deal

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets finalized their $102 million, five-year contract Wednesday -- the largest for a reliever in baseball history. Diaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028. The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Diaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him. Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team.

Cards acquire infielder

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with 6 home runs and 31 RBI in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus.

Atlanta, Texas swap pitchers

The Atlanta Braves re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, their former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash. Allard, 25, was Atlanta's top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock. Odorizzi, 32, was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, when he had a career-best 15 wins. Allard, drafted from San Clemente (Calif.) High School, made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2018 but appeared in only three games with the Braves before he was traded to Texas in 2019 for righty Chris Martin. Allard is 9-23 with a 6.07 ERA in 65 career games, including 35 starts. He was used as a starter in 20 games with Round Rock last season.

SOCCER

U.S. makes final cuts

Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States' World Cup roster, while Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola, Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi were among those cut. U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement Wednesday of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the opener against Wales on Nov. 21. On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are remaining players from the infamous loss at Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

FOOTBALL

Lunney's contract extended

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Wednesday. Lunney, who is earning $675,000 this year, will be paid $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years. Coach Bret Bielema in January hired Lunney away from UTSA, where he was offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Lunney, who played quarterback for Fort Smith Southside and the University of Arkansas, previously worked on Bielema's staff at Arkansas. The 21st-ranked Illini (7-2, 4-2) are averaging better than 83 yards more per game this season, the biggest improvement in the Big Ten by more than 20 yards.

Allen listed as 'day-to-day'

No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. The best Coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen's playing status on Wednesday was, "We'll see." What's more clear is the confidence the team has in 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum's ability to step in and take over the NFL's leading offense in yards gained in a pinch. Allen did not practice Wednesday, and was spotted wearing a brace on his right elbow, which he hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Rams QB questionable

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and Coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations. Stafford has been one of the NFL's most durable quarterbacks for most of his professional career, but he has been sacked 28 times this season.

TENNIS

Milan favorite ousted

Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday in Milan to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday's victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7), 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3). The Swiss player, who served up 20 aces on Wednesday, has now beaten the two highest-ranked players in the Milan draw. Cheered on by the passionate home crowd, Musetti appeared to be on the verge of a comeback after saving a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and going on to level the match. He also saved another match point in the final tiebreaker but hit a return wide on the next. Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.





New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after the final out during the top half of the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)





