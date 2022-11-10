OPINION | Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Reframing might help solve life’s problems

You shouldn't read this story if you don't want to roll your eyes. You've been warned.

In my line of work, I find that folks come to a lawyer for all sorts of reasons. Some have a problem that needs fixing. Others want to prevent a problem down the road. Some are angry, anxious, tearful, worrisome or solemn. Very few are happy. Happy people generally go to the show or out for dinner; rarely do they grace an attorney's door. But no matter the event that brings them, the manner in which they tell their story says as much if not more than the facts themselves.

"I know more than my boss ever will. I was in retail long before she got out of diapers. And she has the nerve to can me? She'll rue the day she ever laid eyes on me."

"I've worked there 30 years and was let go yesterday, by a kid half my age. That job is all I've known. They've given a severance package, and maybe it's time. I'd like to talk about options."

"My son is so lazy he wouldn't catch his breath if it didn't come natural. I want to cut him out of the will."

"Our eldest boy doesn't have anything to do with us now. I know I've made mistakes as a parent. We've helped him a lot financially in life, and we probably enabled him. We talked about changing the distribution of our estate to be fairer to our other children."

"My wife is as cold as a cast-iron toilet seat to me, but to others? They call her 'Radio Station' 'cause any man can pick her up.' I want a divorce."

"My wife has decided she no longer wants to be married to me. If giving her a divorce is the last gift I can give her, then so be it."

"My kids are trying to control me, and I am perfectly capable! Did you know that in 1947, I went across the country from New York to California in a – oh, you have a Norman Rockwell picture. I like him. Have you seen my glasses? I just had them. Don't you just love our new president? Reagan is going to be good."

"I seem to be overwhelmed by the slightest things since my husband passed. My kids want to help me, but I'm not sure. The doctor says I have dementia."

Ultimately, the stories are similar -- a job loss, disinheritance, divorce and incapacity -- but how the story is framed says a great deal about the storyteller's emotion, values and sense of justice. The stories we tell others are the stories we tell ourselves. I often wonder how much of life's troubles could be bettered by telling ourselves a different story, even if the facts never changed.

Like the farmer who got angry when his neighbor, Cletus, sold him a blind mule. Cletus said, "What? I told you he was a fine mule, but didn't look too good."

Now, I told you so.