100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- The Lincoln County Taxpayers' League was formed at Star City yesterday. J.W. Sanders of Grady was named president, and J.K. Chambers of Star City, vice president. The purpose of the organization is to assist County Judge J.M. Matthews in administration of the affairs of the county. A committee from each township was appointed to act as an advisory board to the county judge. The league has suggested that the county judge secure attorneys to defend the county in the mandamus suit filed in federal court, asking that all property in Lincoln county be assessed at 100 percent valuation.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- A local of the Cornerstone community was shot to death after an argument over a neighbor's hog, police said. Jefferson County authorities said the victim was killed at 9:30 a.m. by a single blast from a 12-gauge shotgun. The victim was struck in the head and left hand, they said. Officers said a man was arrested and was being held in the County Jail pending the completion of the investigation.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1997

• Plans to convert junior high schools to middle schools in the Little Rock School District shouldn't be delayed by [a] Feb. 2 court hearing on the district's revised desegregation plan, officials say. The district's superintendent, Dr. Leslie Carnine, said Sunday at Forest Heights Junior High School he was "very optimistic" that U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright would "see the conversion as a very positive development for the Little Rock district." The conversion to middle schools, which group students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, is part of an extensive overhaul of the district's desegregation plan adopted by the Little Rock School Board in September.

10 years ago

Nov. 10, 2012

• The number of homeless veterans in central Arkansas is lower than a year ago, but the percentage of women and young veterans within the homeless ranks is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "The number of [chronically] homeless veterans is down, too," said Estella Morris, VA homeless-veteran coordinator for Arkansas. "We were up 42 percent, when the national average was 28 percent. This year we're at 27 percent." As defined by the VA, chronic homelessness lasts at least a year or has occurred four times in the past three years.