Pedestrian struck by train in Paragould

A pedestrian was flown to a hospital Wednesday after being struck by a train in Paragould, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

The post states Paragould Emergency Services were notified shortly after 6:20 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train near Bard Road, just north of Seventh Avenue.

Police said they found the person in the “vicinity of the crossing” when they arrived on the scene.

According to the post, first responders began treatment before the pedestrian was taken via medical air.

The Facebook post said the extent of the person's injuries had not yet been determined by around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department didn’t immediately return a call about the pedestrian’s condition early Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.