Pittman: Confidence in Hornsby

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's bruised clavicle is feeling slightly better than last week, but Coach Sam Pittman suggested Wednesday that the Razorbacks would roll with reserve Malik Hornsby if needed.

Speaking on the weekly SEC teleconference, Pittman said Jefferson threw some on Monday, not much at all on Tuesday and his status for Wednesday's practice ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. game against No. 7 LSU was still pending.

"That's still kind of a fluid situation," Pittman said. "I will say this, that Malik Hornsby's had a really good week of practice. The team is confident in him."

Later in the day, prior to practice, Pittman summed up the situation like this: "Right now, we're getting ready to play Malik and Cade [Fortin], and then wait to see how KJ feels."

Jefferson played through the shoulder injury last week and got off to a rough start in a 21-19 loss to Liberty before heating up in the second half.

Jefferson completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. However, his normal skill at breaking the pocket and hurting opponents in the run game seemed inhibited. He was sacked four times and finished with 36 yards on 16 carries. Liberty stopped his two-point conversion run inches short of the goal line with 1:11 remaining as Arkansas tried to tie the game.

Hornsby has not started a game at Arkansas, but he came off the bench to rush for a game-high 114 yards and complete 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions in a 40-17 loss at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The redshirt sophomore has taken plenty of first-team reps the last couple of weeks.

"So either way, whatever happens, whether we play KJ or whether we play Malik, we feel like we'll have a guy that can go back there that the team believes in that can execute our game plan," Pittman said. "But there hasn't been a whole lot of change from last week to this week except KJ has thrown a little bit more than what he did last week."

Pittman said Jefferson got a steroid shot last week and was a game-time decision, and his lack of practice time was apparent.

"He wants to be ready, he wants to play," Pittman said. "He wants to practice because he understands that he needs to practice to play well. I think we'll just have to wait and see at practice today and see how he feels. We know he's sore.

"Depending on what he can tolerate or where it's at, maybe it's not nearly as sore today, I don't know. This morning it was a little better."

Pittman said the coaching staff is confident in Hornsby running all aspects of the offense.

"He has a lot of similar skill sets as KJ and then some different," he said. "So certainly if he's the quarterback on Saturday, we would have a few different plays for his skill set than possibly what KJ's is."

Roster update

Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner was expected to practice on Wednesday, Sam Pittman said, after Ty'Kieast Crawford took first-team reps on Monday and Tuesday. Pittman did not specify if Wagner had an injury or other issue.

"He will practice today ... I know he will. How much I don't know, but he'll practice today," Pittman said.

Tight end Nathan Bax, who was held out against Liberty with an undisclosed issue, has been back at practice this week.

Pittman said the potential return date for defensive tackle Taurean Carter has been pushed back to at least Thanksgiving week. There was some thought that Carter, who had knee surgery in April, might be ready to practice by next week.

"It looks like the best we probably could do is Missouri," Pittman said.

More McAdoo

Expect more playing time for freshman Quincey McAdoo at cornerback this week after his debut at the spot a week ago produced three tackles and his first interception. McAdoo also blocked a punt for an Arkansas safety.

"With McAdoo, I just said I want him to play corner," Pittman said he told defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. "I just want him to play. And if you don't want to start him, that's fine, but I want him playing.

"Because I felt like no matter what, his mentality is, 'If I'm in man to man, this guy right here, he's not supposed to catch a ball. I don't want him to.' And that was enough for me because I knew he was talented."

Pittman said Malik Chavis, who started at corner opposite Dwight McGlothern last week, would go into the rotation at nickel back with Jayden Johnson due to Myles Slusher's suspension, and could double up in the safety rotation with Simeon Blair, Latavious Brini, Hudson Clark and Khari Johnson.

'Power' two-pointer

LSU Coach Brian Kelly was widely applauded for opting for a two-point conversion in overtime, which the Tigers converted on Jayden Daniels' pass to Mason Taylor for a walk-off 32-31 win over Alabama. Kelly's logic: If someone gave him a shot at one successful play from the 3-yard line to beat the Crimson Tide he would take it 100 times out of 100.

"It worked for him, it didn't for me," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, referencing last year's 52-51 loss at Ole Miss when the Razorbacks failed on a two-point conversion on the final snap of the game.

"I think a lot of guys would do different stuff if they didn't worry about coming in here after it didn't work," he said. "You know what I mean? Whenever he called it, I was like, 'That's the thing to do. Get the game over with.' If you're saying we can beat Alabama from the 3-yard line, we can beat them, and they can't do anything about it, that's what he did. It worked.

"But it takes guts to do that now. It does. I did that against Ole Miss last year. We didn't make it. I know, you can say it was on the road versus at home, I get all of that. That takes guts. He did it and it worked. More power to him."

7 & 7

LSU is ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Tigers are one of only seven teams to hold the No. 1 position in the rankings since their inception in 2014.

The SEC has had five of the seven teams ranked No. 1: Mississippi State (the top team in the first CFP poll), Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, the first No. 1 this season. Clemson and Ohio State have also been No. 1.

Ojulari honors

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy player of the week on Wednesday after racking up 11 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, plus a quarterback hurry in the Tigers' 32-31 overtime win against Alabama.

Ojulari is wearing the symbolic No. 18 this year as the 17th player to don the jersey since it was established as a number of distinction for the Tigers.

The tradition began after Matt Mauck wore No. 18 while leading LSU to the national championship in 2003 under Nick Saban, ending a national title drought that had lasted since 1958.

Among the players to sport 18 since then were running back Jacob Hester (2004-07), corner back Tre'Davious White (2015-16) and linebacker Damone Clark (2020-21).

Douglas does it

Liberty receiver Demario Douglas had a field day against the Razorbacks, propelling him into a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list this week.

The 5-8, 170-pounder had 6 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the first half and finished with 7 catches on 10 targets for 145 yards.

Douglas has 760 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 49 receptions and he ranks 25th in the country with 84.4 receiving yards per game.