Playoff capsules

Springdale Har-Ber at Conway

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 1-9; Conway 8-2

COACHES Har-Ber — Chris Wood; Conway — Keith Fimple

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber — QB Rhett Richardson (So., 6-1, 192), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-9, 180), WR Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-8, 145), WR Hayden Wood (So., 6-1, 151), LB Chris McGehee (Sr., 5-9, 157). Conway — QB Donovyn Omolo (Jr., 6-1, 180), RB Jamarion Carr (Sr., 5-9, 175), WR Chris O’Neal (Jr., 5-10, 155).

THE SCOOP Conway is the No. 3 seed from the 7A-Central and enters the game off a 34-16 loss to four-time state champion Bryant on Friday. … Har-Ber lost 44-15 to Fayetteville on Thursday to end the regular season. … Conway averages 46 points per game, while Har-Ber allowed 40 or more points in nine of its 10 games this season. … On the year, Har-Ber was outscored 443-237 and its lone win was a 49-14 victory against Springdale. … Har-Ber’s 1-9 record marked the third straight losing season for the Wildcats, going 3-7 last season and 4-6 in 2020. Har-Ber has had just one winning season since 2018. … Har-Ber sophomore QB Rhett Richardson is 98-of-162 passing for 1,036 yards and 4 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. … Wampus Cats junior QB Donovyn Omolo has fired 22 touchdown passes this season.

OUR TAKE Conway 48, Har-Ber 14

— Chip Souza

Nettleton at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Nettleton 7-3; Shiloh Christian 9-1

COACHES Nettleton — Steven Hampton; Shiloh Christian — Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS Nettleton — QB Maddox Hampton (So., 5-11, 165), RB Keandre Pope (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Curtez Smith (Jr., 6-1, 175), WR Quordarius Thompson (Jr., 5-8, 150). Shiloh Christian — Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 175), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-9, 190), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-2, 186), LB Noah Dejarnatt (Sr., 6-1, 215), LB Cole Glenn (Sr., 6-3, 215).

THE SCOOP Nettleton makes the long drive to Northwest Arkansas having dropped its season finale to Valley View 34-7. That ended a four-game winning streak for the Raiders. … Shiloh Christian has won nine straight games since a season-opening loss to Class 6A Little Rock Christian. … Sophomore QB Maddox Hampton triggers the Nettleton offense. Hampton is 120-of-200 passing for 1,735 yards and 21 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. … Keandre Pope, a senior, leads the ground game with 1,047 yards. … Athlete Curtez Smith is a huge weapon both as a back (537 yards, 11 TDs) and a receiver (55-813, 10 TDs). … Shiloh Christian played in three consecutive Class 4A state championship games, winning the title in 2020, before being elevated to Class 5A by virtue of the Competitive Equity Factor. … Saints senior QB Eli Wisdom is a dual-threat with 2,309 yards passing (143-of-212) and 24 TDs to go with 94 carries for 795 yards and 12 rushing TDs. … Junior RB Bo Williams leads the ground game with 783 yards and 17 TDs. … Shiloh Christian has plenty of weapons at receiver, led by senior Bodie Neal, who has 68 catches for 1,216 yards and 14 TDs. … The Saints’ defense has been solid all season, led by senior linebackers Noah Dejarnatt (102 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks) and Cole Glenn (94 tackles).

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Nettleton 21

— Chip Souza

Jonesboro at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Jonesboro 3-7; West 7-3

COACHES Jonesboro — Randy Coleman. West — Bryan Pratt.

KEY PLAYERS Jonesboro — RB Brock McCoy (Sr., 5-9, 170); DE Fred Giles (Sr., 6-2, 230), WR Phillip Tillman (6-0, 170); SS Will Thyer (Sr., 6-3, 180); RB Markevious Pickett (Jr., 5-9, 185). West — QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This will be the first meeting for these two schools. … The two schools have two common opponents: Cabot and Little Rock Central. Both teams lost to Cabot (West 34-10 and Jonesboro 37-6) and beat Central (West 45-0 and Jonesboro 44-0), and the winner will travel to Cabot next week. … The game features two contrasting offensive styles as Jonesboro is run-oriented while West has gained about 75 percent of its offense through the air. … Jonesboro is no stranger to postseason football, having made the playoffs 15 straight years, but this will be only the second time that the Hurricane will do so with a losing record. … McCoy has run for 1,129 yards and 9 TDs this season and has an offer from Air Force. … Giles is Jonesboro’s leading tackler with 98, including 7 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback sacks. … West has made it to postseason play all seven years and has never opened the playoffs on the road, meaning the Wolverines have never finished lower than fourth. … Durham, who signed a national baseball letter of intent Wednesday with Southern Miss, caught 10 passes against Bentonville and has 66 receptions for 1,047 yards and 13 TDs this season.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 34, Jonesboro 21

— Henry Apple

FS Northside at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside 4-6, 3-4 7A-Central; Rogers 8-2, 5-2 7A-West

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Rogers – Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Northside – OL Jamoni Benton (Sr., 6-4, 350), LB T.J. Holden (Sr., 5-10, 188), DB Josh Hardwick (Sr., 5-11, 180), S Kyveon Perkins (Sr., 5-11, 178), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), C Adrian Falcon (Sr., 6-0, 250). Rogers – C Nicholas Carter (Sr., 5-10, 150), OT Stone Murdock (Sr., 6-3, 235), LB Ashton Alston (Sr., 5-9, 200), WR Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 180), DL Zane Milam (Sr., 5-10, 250).

THE SCOOP Northside is the fifth seed from the 7A-Central, and Rogers is the fourth seed from the 7A-West although the Mountaineers finished tied for second in the conference standings. … Rogers’ only two losses are to Bentonville and Bentonville West in conference play. … Northside and Rogers played consecutively from 1981 through 2015 before Northside was relegated to the 7A-Central the past seven years. … Northside leads the all-time series by a 29-7 margin. … Rogers running back Jacob Jenkins rushed 25 times for 359 yards last week against Rogers Heritage, including nine carries for 124 yards in the first quarter, 10 carries for 153 yards in the second quarter, and finally six carries for 82 yards in the third quarter with two touchdowns and 12 other carries for first downs. … Rogers defensive back Marcus Mounce intercepted three passes last week against Heritage. … Sophomore McLane Moody has taken over at quarterback for Northside.

OUR TAKE Rogers 31, Northside 17

— Leland Barclay

Harrison at Wynne

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Harrison 7-3; Wynne 8-2.

COACHES Harrison — Chris Keylon. Wynne — Clark McBride (interim)

KEY PLAYERS Harrison — QB Mason Ketterman (Jr., 6-0, 195), RB Braden Long (Jr., 6-0, 210), WR J.H. Brandt (Jr., 6-2, 150), LB Tristan Thompson (Sr., 5-9, 190), DB/WR Talon Stephens (Sr., 5-8, 155). Wynne — FB Cobey Davis (Jr., 5-11, 220); QB John Watson (Jr., 6-2, 185), OLB Allen Jones (Sr., 6-2, 215), DE Rashod Conley (Sr., 6-3, 230)

THE SCOOP This is the first meeting between these two tradition-rich schools since 2018, when Harrison claimed a 49-14 playoff victory at home. … The two teams have one common opponent: Batesville. Harrison suffered a 25-24 overtime loss to the Pioneers while Wynne earned a 23-10 win at home over Batesville. … Both teams prefer to run the football as Wynne averages 320.8 yards on the ground per game and just 49.4 yards through the air while Harrison averages 261 yards rushing and 86.4 yards passing. … McBride has filled in as Wynne’s leader as head coach Van Paschal remains suspended by school administration. … Davis has 1,118 yards and 13 TDs rushing, while Watson adds 670 yards and 15 TDs on the ground. … Long has been Harrison’s biggest offensive threat with 1,386 yards and 24 TDs rushing. … Thompson, a three-year starter at linebacker, leads the Goblins’ defense with 63 tackles, including 7 for loss.

OUR TAKE Harrison 21, Wynne 20

— Henry Apple

Farmington at Valley View

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 7-3; Valley View 8-2

COACHES Farmington — J.R. Eldridge; Valley View — Sean Cockrell

KEY PLAYERS Valley View — QB Carson Turley (Jr., 5-11, 155), WR Slide Caldwell (Jr., 5-8, 160), WR Jackson Harmon (Sr., 6-5, 175), OL Hayden Ross (5-10, 220). Farmington — LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), DB Sam Wells (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175).

THE SCOOP Farmington makes the long drive to Valley View, a suburb of Jonesboro in northeast Arkansas. …. Valley View is the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East while Farmington is the No. 4 seed from the 5A-West. …. Valley View finished 6-1 in conference play after losing 16-7 last week to Batesville. … The defeat ended a six-game win streak for Valley View, which lost 28-7 to Farmington in a first-round game playoff game in 2020. …. The Blazers are led by junior quarterback Carson Turley, who has passed for 1,311 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Turley is also the leading rusher with 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. ….. Farmington hopes to ride the wave of a 41-40 victory over rival Prairie Grove into the playoffs. …. The game marked the return of junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who had been out with an injury since the third game of the season. Vanzant hit Peyton Funk on a 59-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game and later connected with Hunter Reaves on a 60-yard scoring strike. ….. Farmington lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, 31-17 to White Hall.

OUR TAKE Farmington 35, Valley View 21

— Rick Fires

Gurdon at Charleston

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Gurdon 6-3; Charleston 9-1

COACHES Gurdon — Kyle Jackson; Charleston — Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS Gurdon — QB Rhett Ledbetter (So., 5-8, 150), RB Sheldon Smith (Jr., 5-11, 140), TE Bryce Bratton (6-3, 195), OL Bradyn King (So., 6-2, 280). Charleston — QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Brevyn Ketter (Sr., 5-9, 175), WR Bryton Ketter (Sr., 5-8, 155), DL Brady Clayton (Sr., 6-2, 220), Sr. Wiley Carroll (Sr., 5-10, 175)

THE SCOOP Contrasting styles will be on display when Charleston hosts Gurdon in a first-round Class 3A playoff game at Alumni Field…. Gurdon is a Wishbone team that’s accumulated over 2,300 yards on the ground and passed for less than 400 yards all season. …. The Go-Devils are led by Sheldon Smith, who’s rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. ….. Charleston is led by two-time all-state quarterback Brandon Scott, who’s passed for over 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions. …. Reese Merechka leads the Tigers in receiving with 42 catches for 687 yards and 8 touchdowns. ….. Charleston has won seven consecutive since losing 27-19 to Nashville in its final nonconference game. …. Charleston wrapped up a perfect 3A-1 Conference record by beating Lavaca 48-0. …. Gurdon, the No. 5 seed from the 3A-5, lost 31-0 to Junction City. …. Gurdon had back-to-back 10 win seasons in 2019 and 2020. …. Charleston finished 10-1 last season after losing 28-23 to Centerpoint in a second-round game.

OUR TAKE Charleston 42, Gurdon 14

— Rick Fires

Junction City at Booneville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Junction City 4-5, 2-3 3A-5; Booneville 8-2, 6-1 3A-1

COACHES Junction City – David Carpenter; Booneville – Doc Crowley

KEY PLAYERS Junction City – QB Corey Dubose (Sr., 5-9, 145), Bryan Estrada (Sr., 5-8, 140), RB Jordavion Williams (Jr., 5-5, 141), WR Jay Carter (6-4. 178). Booneville – RB Trace Hall (Sr., 5-10, 150), DB Brendon Dove (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL Gage Broussard (Sr., 5-8, 280), LB Dunn Daniel (Sr., 5-10, 160).

THE SCOOP Junction City is the fourth seed from the 3A-5, and Booneville is the second seed from the 3A-1. … Junction City makes its first trip to Booneville since the second round of the Class AA playoffs in 1986 with the Bearcats winning, 6-0, on the way to their first state championship. … Booneville has won seven straight playoff games in the month of November. … David Carpenter is in his third stint as head coach of Junction City, coaching the Dragons from 1990-1993, from 1996-2016, and coming out of coaching retirement to return as head coach this season. … Carpenter is the winningest active coach in the state with a 246-97-1 record in 30 years as a head coach in all, which includes one year at Corning, three years at Clarendon and 26 at Junction City. … Junction City is making its 26th playoff appearance and is 70-18 in the playoffs, including 14-9 on the road. … Booneville is making its 44th playoff appearance and is 72-39 in the playoffs. … Booneville’s two losses this season are to Harding Academy, which won the 4A-2 conference, and Charleston, which won the 3A-1. … Corey Dubose leads Junction City on both sides of the ball with 1,126 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, 513 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, and also 61 tackles, 2-1/2 sacks and four interceptions on defense. … Booneville running back Dax Goff has rushed for 1,564 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight games played.

OUR TAKE Booneville 35, Junction City 21

— Leland Barclay

Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending November 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (20) 9-0 200 1

2. Cabot 8-2 165 2

3. Bentonville 9-1 160 3t

4. Conway 8-2 145 3t

5. LR Catholic 10-0 84 6

6. Greenwood 8-2 80 5

7. Pulaski Academy 9-1 66 7

8. Fayetteville 7-3 54 9

9. Rogers 8-2 42 10t

10. Bentonville West 7-3 25 8

Others receiving votes Joe T Robinson 20, LR Parkview 16, LR Christian 14, Lake Hamilton 12, Arkadelphia 9, Benton 4, Shiloh Christian 4.

CLASS 7A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (20) 9-0 100 1

2. Cabot 8-2 73 2

3. Bentonville 9-1 59 3t

4. Conway 8-2 45 3t

5. Fayetteville 7-3 15 5

Others receiving votes Rogers 5, Bentonville West 3.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. LR Catholic (12) 10-0 84 2

2. Greenwood (6) 8-2 79 1

3. Pulaski Academy (2) 9-1 70 3

4. LR Christian 8-2 34 5

5. Lake Hamilton 8-2 25 4

Others receiving votes Benton 7.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Joe T. Robinson (11) 8-1 86 1

2. LR Parkview (8) 8-2 79 2

3. Shiloh Christian (1) 9-1 71 3

4. LR Mills 9-1 39 4

5. Camden Fairview 8-2 17 5

Others receiving votes Valley View 4, Farmington 2, Wynne 2.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Arkadelphia (17) 9-0 97 1

2. Harding Academy (3) 9-0 79 2

3. Warren 9-1 56 3

4. Malvern 8-2 22 4

5. Star City 9-1 21 5t

Others receiving votes Elkins 14, Clinton 3, Haskell 3, Ashdown 2, Pocahontas 2, Stuttgart 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Prescott (13) 9-0 91 1

2. Melbourne (6) 10-0 69 2

3. Charleston (1) 9-1 58 4

4. Rison 9-0 53 3

5. Booneville 8-2 27 5

Others receiving votes Newport 1, Osceola 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hazen (20) 9-0 100 1

2. Carlisle 8-1 62 2

3. Bigelow 9-1 59 3

4. Dierks 9-1 34 –

5. Mount Ida 7-2 17 4

(tie) East Poinsett Co. 8-2 17 –

Others receiving votes Marked Tree 8, Des Arc 3.

8-MAN (4A-3A)

Record Pts Prv

1. Mountain View (20) 10-0 60 1

2. Fountain Lake 7-3 40 2

3. Subiaco Academy 5-4 19 3

Others receiving votes Genoa Central 1.

8-MAN (2A-1A)

Record Pts Prv

1. Mountain Pine (20) 9-0 60 1

2. Woodlawn 8-1 35 2

3. Izard County 6-2 22 3

Others receiving votes Rector 2, Brinkley 1.



