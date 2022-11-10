Police name 2 men killed in Little Rock on Monday

Little Rock police on Thursday identified two men who were killed in separate homicides Monday.

Officers arriving at the Westside Creek Apartments at 4710 Sam Peck Road around 6:43 a.m. found Robert Johnson, 41, shot and laying on the ground with spent shell casings on the ground nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon near 1514 West 31st St. and found Derick Mack, 36, shot near 3225 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Mack was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Little Rock residents Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon Fells, 46, during the course of investigating Mack's killing. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Brown was held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday on a $500,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster. Fells was released Thursday morning on a $300,000 bond, court records showed. Both have pleaded not guilty, according to the same records.

No suspect has been publicly identified in Johnson's killing.