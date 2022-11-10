PREP FB: Hendrix powers Lamar as Warriors get ready for post-season run

LAMAR -- Damien Hendrix knew more carries would be coming his way this season. The Lamar senior fullback has made the most of his opportunities.

After rushing for 706 yards with seven touchdowns last year, Hendrix has nearly doubled both of those totals. He has 1,340 yards and 16 touchdowns heading into the playoffs. The season Hendrix has put together has more than impressed the Lamar coaching staff. It's gotten to the point of perhaps being one of the best seasons ever at the school at his position.

"I'm sure there has been someone in the backfield who has had more yards than him in the past, but I've never had a fullback have that many yards here," Lamar 11th year coach Josh Jones said. "Having a true fullback going over 1,000 yards is very special. What a year he is having for us."

Hendrix finished the regular season strong with a 156-yard, four-touchdown performance on 21 carries in a win over Central Arkansas Christian to help secure the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4 Conference last week. That set up a home first-round matchup for Lamar (8-2) against Riverview (3-7) this Friday in the Class 4A state playoffs.

It was in the playoffs last year when Hendrix started to establish himself as a big weapon for the Warriors, who made it to the quarterfinals for the first time ever as a Class 4A school. In the first-round 21-20 win over Gentry, Hendrix rushed 16 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns. In a 24-23 second-round win over Prairie Grove, Hendrix scored the final touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion.

"Toward the end of the season last year, we relied on him more and more than ever," Jones said. "In certain games, it was really hard to not go back to him every time with the ball. He took that momentum and had a really good summer working hard. We knew he was going to really build on that strong playoffs."

Winning back-to-back playoff games last year by one point was hard to put into words for Jones. He said he turned to blockbuster movies to make sense of it all earlier this year at the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Media Day before the season.

"Just like Doctor Strange said in the Marvel movies, sometimes there are millions of possibilities and just one outcome where you win," Jones said. "We found the one in a million last year a couple times. What a season. We were often behind at halftime or late in the playoffs. They just had that never-give-up attitude. They found ways to win. We want to build on that now."

With departures because of graduation to key ball carriers like quarterback Landon Harrison, Hendrix, who earned all-conference honors last year, knew opportunities to tote the ball more were coming. He was ready for it.

"Coming in as a leader for this team, these guys were looking for me to carry the ball more," Hendrix said. "That offensive line always has our back. They know how to go out there and get the job done so we can go score. I always want to do the best for the guys around me."

Hendrix is described by teammates as a tough, hard-working leader who sets the right example with his actions. He is a man of few words. Hendrix wants his play on the field to do the talking for him.

His season statistics speak volumes for him. He is a touchdown machine, scoring in all but one game this year, and often carries the ball more than 25 times per game for the Warriors.

Hendrix is quick to credit his teammates for blocking for him. Offensive linemen Shane Hampton, Abe James, Joe Hilton, Nick Hodge and Bazzel Duke along with tight ends Logan Kendrick, Cameron Smith and Jonathan Danti have provided plenty of holes. The respect goes both ways though. Hampton said he loves the way Hendrix is aggressive and doesn't back down on any play for Lamar.

"He has the mindset that he is better than anyone on the other team and he is going to run over anybody," Hampton said. "You love your fullback to have that way of thinking as an offensive lineman. It's awesome watching it all on film. We have some really fun sessions watching the tape back."

Damien Hendrix of Lamar has put together a strong season in helping the Warriors claim the No. 2 seed for the Class 4A state playoffs. Hendrix has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. The Warriors will host Riverview on Friday in a first-round game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

