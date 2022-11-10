Results show northwest Little Rock backed Steve Landers as Mayor Frank Scott Jr. swept rest of the city





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. swept precincts across east, central and southwest Little Rock to win a second term while his chief rival Steve Landers Sr. carried the city's northwest corner, results from Tuesday's election show.

The incumbent mayor claimed nearly 50% of the vote, exceeding the 40% threshold needed to win the election outright and avoid a December runoff.

Landers, a first-time candidate and retired car dealer who ran hard on the message that Scott had bungled the city's handling of violent crime, received close to 41% of the vote.

Greg Henderson, a commercial real-estate professional and the publisher/president of food blog Rock City Eats, received nearly 8% support. Henderson's campaign for mayor marked his third bid for local office since 2018. Perennial candidate Glen Schwarz received less than 2% of the vote.

With all precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results as of Wednesday were:

Scott 31,530

Landers 25,744

Henderson 5,036

Schwarz 998

Scott ran up hundreds more votes than Landers in many south-central Little Rock precincts. The mayor also carried precincts in downtown Little Rock as well as the city's eastern edge along the Arkansas River, where Landers was unable to take any precincts.

In the area where he lives -- southwest Little Rock's Precinct 106 -- Scott received 1,046 votes to Landers' 164, capturing 84% of the vote there.

Landers won the precincts surrounding Cammack Village, but his margins were not huge in many cases. And although Landers carried northwest Little Rock, Scott still received hundreds of votes in many of the precincts.

Henderson and Schwarz did not win any precincts.

The only zones where Henderson received more votes than Landers were Precincts 121 and 122 near the downtown core. (In the latter, Henderson received just one more vote than Landers.)

"Thank you to everyone who supported me over the past year," Henderson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The results didn't go our way, but I believe we were able to show that integrity and honesty still matter. I plan to keep working toward ways to improve Little Rock."





[Graphic not showing up above? Click here: arkansasonline.com/111022lrmayorresults/]

Henderson said he told Scott on Tuesday night that "above any election I want what is best for the city and I am happy to help in any way that improves the quality of life in Little Rock."

A total of 19,185 ballots cast early supported Scott, plus 11,798 cast on Tuesday and 547 absentee ballots.

Landers received his support from 14,478 ballots cast during early voting, as well as 10,764 cast on Tuesday and 502 from absentee voting.

In the mayoral race four years ago, a field of five candidates sought to replace then-Mayor Mark Stodola, who declined to run for another term.

In addition to Scott and Schwarz, the other candidates were Baker Kurrus, Warwick Sabin and Vincent Tolliver.

Sabin, a Democratic state representative at the time, drew support from the Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Kurrus won a swath of west and northwest precincts. Scott won the downtown area plus communities south of Interstate 630.

With roughly 37% of the vote, Scott did not break the 40% threshold in November 2018. Kurrus came in second place with 29%, so he and Scott advanced to a runoff. Sabin finished approximately 500 votes behind Kurrus.





Scott went on to win the Dec. 4, 2018, runoff election with 58% of the vote.

At that time, his margin over Kurrus in the runoff was 6,335 votes.

Scott defeated Landers on Tuesday by 5,786 votes, unofficial returns show.

Landers' campaign spending outstripped Scott's this year, according to campaign finance reports.

An amended campaign contribution and expenditure report for Scott filed Nov. 4 showed his campaign had over $88,000 in debt as of Oct. 29. The campaign raised nearly $404,000 and spent roughly $492,000 during the preceding months.

Landers' campaign on Nov. 1 reported raising over $456,000 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 29 on top of an existing balance of nearly $138,000 at the beginning of the reporting period.

Additionally, Landers loaned his own campaign $400,000 in the month of October, according to the report.

The auto magnate's campaign reported spending nearly $741,000 this year. Expenditures included more than $319,000 on television advertising, $74,000 on paid campaign staff and $42,000 on radio advertising.









Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. thanks his family, volunteers and staff during an election night watch party at The Hall in Little Rock on Tuesday after winning reelection. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





