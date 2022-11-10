RV REPORT: Lester aware of Rogers’ high-powered offense as Grizzlies open 7A state playoffs on the road

FORT SMITH -- R.J. Lester knows that Northside's defensive success on Friday night against Rogers will fall a lot on his experienced shoulders.

"They're 70 percent pass, 30 percent run, and I'm at corner so that's going to be a big part of my job to take care of," the defensive back said. "But, they can do it both."

Northside travels to Rogers for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m at Whitey Smith Stadium.

The offensive balance of the Mountaineers was on full display last week when running back Jacob Jenkins ran for a conference-record 359 yards on 25 carries, adding a bona fide threat to go with the passing of Dane Williams, who has continued their recent run of 2,000-yard passers.

"They're big and they're rangy," Northside coach Felix Curry said. "The receivers are big and rangy, even their running back is rangy. If he gets downhill, he's a problem. They're a tough team. They're a tough matchup for us."

Rogers is technically the fourth seed from the 7A-West but tied for second in the conference standings along with Fayetteville and Bentonville West.

"The tie-breaker got them," Curry said. "They're a good football team. We're going to have to play hard and mistake-free to play with them."

Lester, who committed to Kansas State last summer, is a physical cornerback and the most experienced defender for the Grizzlies although Pum Savoy has returned to safety with the emergence of sophomore McLane Moody at quarterback.

"R.J. was the only guy that played their true position from last year," Curry said. "Savoy is the second one now that started on defense at their position."

Savoy's move back to defense has improved the defense. The move was possible with Moody showing that he can play quarterback.

"Savoy is playing safety," Curry said. "We still have moments when we use him at quarterback. We felt like we had two good players at one spot, and one can do multiple positions. That's Savoy. We felt like we had to get both of them on the field."

Lester started last season and intercepted three passes. He also has a team-high three interceptions this season. He played on defense some as a sophomore and intercepted two passes even though he never started a game.

"He's been getting after it," Curry said. "We've played him at a number of positions."

Lester has 38 tackles for the season with two for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles to go with his three interceptions.

Northside will take the momentum of last week's 41-14 win over Little Rock Southside with them into the playoffs.

"It's big so the team can see success going into the playoffs," Lester said. "It's always good to get a win before the playoffs. You don't want to go into the playoffs with the morale down because you just lost a game. It got our spirits up."

Moody will make his fourth start of the season. He completed 10-of-13 passes for 183 yards and touchdowns on Friday with scoring tosses of 13 and 54 yards to Cam Massey, 18 yards to Ezra Phillips and 22 yards to Fallon Rackley.

"It was huge," Curry said. "Southwest is still a new team, but our focus right now is not the opponent but are we out there doing our job. For the most part for four quarters, we did, and that's exciting to see at this time of the year."

Northside is the fifth seed in the 7A-Central and went on the road last year also as the fifth seed to beat Springdale Har-Ber, the fourth seed in the 7A-West, in the first round.

Lester and his senior teammates know the stakes of Friday's first-round game.

"That's the main goal is to keep getting as many games as we can in our last year," Lester said. "We want to play as many games as we can and take it to the championship."

CHARLESTON

Tigers ride momentum of shutout

The Tigers waited out Friday's thunderstorms in their indoor facility and then took the short trip to Lavaca where they finished off their third straight conference championship with a 48-0 win.

"We weren't really sure about the game time so we waited a little longer to see what happens," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "It's just right down the road so we waited it out here since we'd have more room. Then the tornado warning came through Mansfield. We were hanging out in the fieldhouse with the kids, so we went to the tornado shelter. We left that about 8:05 to come back here and got our stuff on since we decided to play at 9. We did our pre-game warmup, went over there, got about 8:50 and kicked off a little after 9."

Charleston had a 35-0 lead by halftime, forcing the continuously running clock with the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule to start the second half and was headed back home at 10:40.

Despite the late start, the weather still impacted the game at times.

"On the south end of the field, the flags were blowing straight the opposite way," May said. "On the north end, the American flag was blowing toward their gym. We kicked off one time and instead of it going into the end zone, it got to about the 10 and went straight down. It fooled Lavaca's kids and ours."

Quarterback Brandon Scott has orchestrated all three of the titles in a brilliant three-year career. He's thrown for 1,942 yards and 22 touchdowns this season and for 5,371 yards and 56 scores in his career. He's also rushed for 1,858 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

Friday, Brevyn Ketter ran for two touchdowns, and Bryton Ketter added another. Ayden Kilpatrick ran for and caught a touchdown pass.

"Anytime you get out of your routine, you worry about it a little bit," May said. "In the past, we haven't handled it very well when we've gotten out of our routine. We've gotten beat a couple of times in the second round after we had byes. I was glad to see us handle it the way we did. The kids were ready to play. When we went to the tornado shelter, there was probably about a quarter of Charleston there with us. It would have been easy to lose our focus."

Charleston hosts Gurdon in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Go-Devils do just that out of the old-school Wishbone attack, having thrown just 33 passes this season.

"They're double-tight Wishbone," May said. "It's old-school, and we haven't seen a lot of that in our conference where everybody's Spread except Booneville and Cedarville. We haven't see much of that right-at-you stuff so it's going to be a good week of practice. We have to work on that."

Gurdon also has punted just four times this season and average 43 rushing attempts per game. In a 44-32 win over Dierks, Gurdon had 59 rushes for 371 yards and seven touchdowns. In a 55-20 win over Lafayette County, Gurdon had 49 rushes for 462 yards and seven scores. Sheldon Smith leads the ground game with 1,017 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Gurdon passes very little, sophomore quarterback Rhett Ledbetter has thrown five touchdown passes. Bryce Bratton has caught nine passes this season for 208 yards and four scores.

Bradyn Cobain King is just a sophomore offensive lineman but started last year as a freshman and earned All-State honors.

"I think we're a lot more physical than we have been so from that standpoint I feel better about it," May said. "They've got speed and size. They're a good football team."

OZARK

Mena no stranger to Hillbillies

Ozark welcomes a familiar foe in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday when the Hillbillies play Mena.

The two were in the 4A-4 the last four years before the new two-year reclassification cycle shifted Ozark north to the 4A-1 and Mena south to the 4A-7.

"They've played Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Nashville and Malvern," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "They've played some guys. That's what we've told our guys."

Ozark won three of four conference meetings during that time, including 47-8 last year.

Mena earned a playoff berth with a win over Waldron on Saturday after losing to Ashdown just 15-12 the week before.

"They've played some teams tough," Burns said. "They've moved the ball on everybody they've played. It will be a big battle for us. We'll have to play well and not turn the ball over to beat them."

Jayden Felix leads Mena with 791 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Gabe Corcoran has thrown for 804 yards and five touchdowns.

Ozark quarterback Landon Wright reach a plateau in his career with 2,251 yards and 21 touchdowns passing along with 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns rushing.

Ozark closed out the season with a 52-21 win at Huntsville on Thursday with a 346-yard rushing attack. Wright had 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Eli Masingale ran for 151 yards and three scores.

"We finished out the season strong," Burns said. "Hopefully, we'll continue to roll here in the playoffs and get to play another week."

Ozark is averaged 41 points and 392 yards per game during the regular season.

BOONEVILLE

No breather for Bearcats

The Booneville Bearcats host a first-round matchup in the Class 3A between two tradition-rich teams when they welcome Junction City to Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium.

"Even though they may not be the Junction City they were 10 years ago or so, they're still Junction City," Booneville Doc Crowley said. "You look at that draw, and there's some teams in there; Junction City, Barton, Osceola. There's a lot of big traditional names in there. It's definitely more crowded than we want it to be."

Junction City is the fourth seed from the 3A-5, a conference that includes Prescott, Smackover and Gurdon.

"They've played good teams," Crowley said. "They lost to Smackover, and Prescott and a team out of Louisiana. They're better than their record indicates."

Junction City is known for their Wishbone offense and that's the test for the Bearcats on Friday.

"They're athletic and playing pretty good right now," Crowley said. "They've found their stride the last three games or so, scoring a lot of points. It will be a good matchup."

Quarterback Cory Dubose can run and throw with 1,126 yards and 15 touchdowns passing and 513 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.

"He's a good player," Crowley said. "He's got a couple of good receivers out on the edge that he throws a lot of go balls to. They make some plays. When things break down, he can pull it down and can run it. We've got to do a good job of tackling him."

Junction City's overall team speed may make more of an impact on defense against Booneville's offense and the breakaway threats more than anywhere.

"We've been telling our kids that and they know it," Crowley said. "We may not have the 60- and 70-yard touchdown runs like we did earlier in the season. We may have to grind it out more so it's important to hang on to the football and not make mistakes."