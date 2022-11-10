Sections
Saudi government holds U.S. woman

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:02 a.m.
WASHINGTON -- Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, say U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group.

Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, the Washington-based Freedom Initiative said Tuesday. The group advocates for people it believes have been wrongfully detained in the Middle East.

U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia's strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months has spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances.

"Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they're following the situation very closely," State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman increasingly has been including U.S. citizens and Western-based Saudis in a general crackdown on those the government sees as rivals or critics.


