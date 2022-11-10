Shooting at home in LR kills man, 25

A man was fatally shot in Little Rock on Tuesday night, police said.

Lee Jordan, 25, died at a hospital after he was shot at his home at 4612 Grand Ave., the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home at 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

A 29-year-old woman who also lives at the home told police two people had pulled up and had asked to speak to Jordan.

The woman told officers she walked to the rear of the home and heard gunfire a short time later.

Police found Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, where he later died.

This homicide is Little Rock's 74th this year, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.