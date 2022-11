Signing list

Wednesday's signings

• Here's a list of known high school athletes in Arkansas who reportedly signed national letters of intent Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period:

BASKETBALL

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

Chloe Clardy;Conway;Stanford

Ty Frederick;North Little Rock;Arkansas-Fort Smith

Jordan Gregory;Mills;Oklahoma Christian

Jenna Lawrence;Farmington;Arkansas

Allie Pollock;Hot Springs Lakeside;Arkansas Tech

Tyra Robinson;Little Rock Parkview;Western Carolina

Savannah Scott;Conway;Auburn

Josie Williams;Conway Christian;Harding

BASEBALL

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

Charlie Carter;Little Rock Christian;Oklahoma State

Lawson Devault;Farmington;Three Rivers (Mo.) CC

Presley Nichols;Van Buren;Crowder (Mo.) CC

Reece Tarini;Little Rock Christian;Louisiana Tech

GOLF

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

J.P. McCarron;Conway;Arkansas Tech

Collin Spangler;Conway;Southern Arkansas

Yinta Yang;Conway;Wisconsin-Green Bay

SOCCER

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

Kate Carter;Bentonville West; Arkansas

Brenlee Fields;Farmington;Evangel (Mo.)

SOFTBALL

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

A'kayla Barnard;Cabot;South Dakota State

Sofia King;Conway;Missouri State

Emma Scales;Cabot;Ouachita Baptist

Kamryn Uher;Farmington;Arkansas-Rich Mountain

TRACK AND FIELD

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

Josh Blakely;Farmington;Central Arkansas

VOLLEYBALL

PLAYER;HIGH SCHOOL;COLLEGE

Mia Baedke;Fayetteville;John Brown

Meg Gebhart;Fayetteville;Rhodes (Tenn.)

Maddie LaFata;Fayetteville;Dartmouth

Kennedy Phelan;Fayetteville;Florida State

Brooke Rockwell;Fayetteville;Stanford

Romani Thurman;Little Rock Christian;North Carolina

Ella Weilert;Fayetteville;Central Arkansas