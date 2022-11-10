Siloam Springs Music Festival sets fall concert

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Siloam Springs Music Festival returns with a fall concert beginning at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Camp Siloam’s auditorium.

This will be the first big concert the Siloam Springs Music Festival has held since 2014, said producer Mark Barnett.

Tickets for the concert will be $10 for students and children; $15 general admission and $20 for reserved seats, and will be available for purchase at siloammusicfestival.com, Barnett said.

“I really came back to do this one concert,” Barnett said. “I had it planned two years ago, had all the key players but covid changed everything.”

Barnett has called this concert his biggest production so far. Instead of a 12-to-14-member chamber orchestra, Barnett has a 35-member orchestra, as well as the community choir and children’s choir, Barnett said.

In terms of key players, Barnett has secured Dr. Deborah Caldwell, a Siloam Springs graduate who earned a doctorate in music and teaches at Erskine College in South Carolina, Barnett said.

Barnett said he is flying Caldwell in from South Carolina for the concert. In the concert Caldwell will play the trumpet concerto “Hummel” with the chamber orchestra backing her up, Barnett said.

This will be the first time Caldwell has performed publicly in Siloam Springs since she graduated in 2009 from high school, Caldwell said.

“Mark asked me to be a part of the concert a few years ago,” Caldwell said. “I love the piece (Hummel), giving back to my community and making music with local musicians.”

Another Siloam Springs graduate and Barnett’s son, Christopher Barnett, will be performing a filmography composition he has written called “The Blue Mesa,” as well as playing tenor sax, the oboe and piano, plus singing in the choir, Mark Barnett said.

Other performers will include Dr. Robert Mueller, who will conduct Christoper Barnett and Caldwell, Mark Barnett said.

Also Paul Smith, known throughout the area as “Mr. Choir,” will conduct the choir and chamber orchestra. Cheri Headrick will conduct the children’s choir and also help conduct the chamber orchestra as they accompany the children’s choir, Barnett said.

Soloists Donna Rollene and Rose Sparrow; pianist Jayme Stabel and classical guitarist William Reyes will also perform in the concert, Barnett said.

“We are going to have some of the best musicians of Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas,” Barnett said.

