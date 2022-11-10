LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Singer-fiddler Amanda Shires to perform at Rev Room





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Jared James Nichols, with Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts ($12-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues and jazz happy hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (free)

8 p.m.: Caleb Caudle ($15)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Simmons, Pamela Hopkins

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

6-8 p.m.: Hillestad

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Lucas Jagneaux

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Penny & Sparrow, with Annika Bennett ($25-$79)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

6 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center, 906 E. Main St.; (870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com

7-9 p.m.: East End Band

◼️ Bluegrass Festival, Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 501-5105; arkansasstateparks.com

6 p.m.: The Baker Family, Tim Graves and Farm Hands ($20-$25)

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197; (816) 561-8655

7-10 p.m.: Mama Tryde Trio

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Riggs-Hamilton American Legion Post No. 20, 215 N. Denver Ave.; (862) 824-5225

6-9 p.m.: Jamboree ($4)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Sean Fresh

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: I-40 Ramblers

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The Cadillac Three, with The Woods ($20-$35)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Jimmy Lynn's Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St.; (501) 324-9351

5-8 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Memphis Yahoos

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685

3-6 p.m.: Andy Tanas

◼️ Pizza D'Action, 2919 W. Markham St.; (501) 666-5403

9 p.m.: Lap x BLAST with Peach Blush, Open Kasket

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9:30-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance; $12 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Undercroft, Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St.; (501) 375-2342; christchurchlr.org

8 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle album release, with Kami Renee, Mercedes Anderson, Brent LaBeaux ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Dream Baby Dream: A Night of Cold Machines and Warm Hearts: Country Florists, Funeral Cars ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Crumbs

◼️ The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Zach Williams, with Ben Fuller ($79-$129)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

7 p.m.: B2B at 9 p.m.; Bass Bunny at 10 p.m.; Dzntz at 11 p.m.; Doo-ee at 12 a.m.; Pineapplebeatz at 1 a.m. ($10)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

8 p.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Jet 420

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary — Rode House, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Tigran Hamasyan ($ 20-$48)

BIRDEYE

◼️ Birdeye Sessions, 10 County Road 334

7 p.m.: John Shepherd and Jeremy Burnett ($10-$25)

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: James Strong

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Akeem Kemp Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30: Mama Tryde

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Kenny Kidd

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.: Herobust, Dalton Richmond (free)

◼️ Mulekick @ MAD

7-10 p.m.: Andy & Josh

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St.; (479) 977-5170; fortsmithcoffeeco.com

6:30 p.m.: Matt Magerkurth, Kevin Blagg, Damian Cheek, Stringsmen + BAANG ($15)

◼️ Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: 49 Winchester, Kendell Marvell, Adam Chaffins ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m. (lobby) Sensory 2

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8 p.m.: Highway 124

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave., #B; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Band, 6480 Central Ave.; (5o1) 293-1571

8-11 p.m.: East End Band

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Juice

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Dangerous Duo

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 Desoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231; arkansas.com

10 a.m.: Treble in the Village Quartet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Seth Bradford

MELBOURNE

◼️ Ozarka College, 218 College Drive; (870) 368-7371; otc.ozarka.edu

7-9 p.m.: Heath Sanders ($25)

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company, 102 S. Crestliner Street; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Bluegrass Festival

12 p.m.: The Baker Family, Tim Graves and Farm Hands, Special Consensus, Deeper Shade of Blue, Audie Blaylock & Redline ($25-$35)

5:45 p.m.: Simply Southern Cloggers, The Baker Family, Deeper Shade of Blue, Audie Blaylock & Redline, Special Consensus, Cedar Hill

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana, 223 E. Front St.; (903) 824-7674

8-11 p.m.: PHED

◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165

9 p.m.: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsiceouse.com

8 p.m.: Chance Miller

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

8 p.m.: Pines Country Club band reunion

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Allsopp Park, 3700 Cedar Hill Road; (757) 746-4215

1-2 p.m.: Fiddle Jam

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Allison Victoria

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Papadosio, with Deep Sequence ($17-$599)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Trap Jazz Giants ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Bad Habit: Tribute to Tom Petty ($15-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St.; (501)) 374-3761; centralarkansastickets.com

7:30-9:30: Missy and the MissFits ($18-$20)

◼️ White Water Tavern

3 p.m.: Discount Records and Peaches Records reunion (free)

8 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle record release, with Kami Renee, Mercedes Anderson; with opening sets by Kami Renee and John Willis ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

5-8 p.m.: The Tonky Honks

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jason Lee Hale and The Personal Space Invaders ($7)

◼️ Ton's Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: East End Band

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51

8 p.m.: City Grey, Turquoise Tiger, HouseTreeHouse

BANKS

◼️ Buck Fever Festival, 610 Buck Fever Highway; (870) 226-5000

8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.; (479) 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com

7-9:30 p.m.: Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks tribute show featuring Rd Olson as Ronnie Hawkins and as The Hawks: Brad Easley, Ed Eaves, Bill Lee, Jim Cozart, Cole Birmingham and Linda Thompson; with opening act Tony Redmon ($25-$35)

BIRDEYE

◼️ Birdeye Sessions

7 p.m.: Bailey Bigger ($10-$25)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Pam Setser

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

7-10 p.m.: Truck Stop Poets

CONWAY

◼️ James H. Clark Auditorium, 2300 Prince St., Conway High School; (501) 450-4890

7-9:30 p.m.: L. DeJuan ($5-$25)

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick@MAD

7-10 p.m.: Seth Bradford

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Bakery District

6:30 p.m.: The Drowned, Job Smoot, Thomas Echols, Leon Carlo featuring Serrano-Torres ($15)

◼️ Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave.; (479) 222-6800

8 p.m.: KIDS

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

8 p.m.: The Cadillac Three, Ben Chapman ($20-$30)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

8 p.m.: Highway 124

◼️ The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

5:30-9:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Rainwater House Concert Series, 214 Fawn St.

6:30-10 p.m.: Mark Currey ($20 donation recommended)

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Juice

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Andy & Josh

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Erik Edwards

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Bluegrass Festival

12 p.m.: The Baker Family, Audie Blaylock & Redline, The Dale Ann Bradley Band, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Special Consensus ($25-$35)

5:45 p.m.: Music Roots Ensemble — 5 South, The Baker Family, Audie Blaylock & Redline, The Dale Ann Bradley Band. Special Consensus, Darin & Brooke Aldridge

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Center for the Arts, 2209 S. Knoxville Ave.; (479) 498-6600; russellvillecenter.net

7-9:30 p.m.: On a Winter's Night — The music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

TEXARKANA

◼️ The Hideout

9 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Orchestra, with Petey, Lunar Vacation ($30-$50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

12-4 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Robb & Tyndall (Mojo Duo)

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Kyle Mays, Adam Faucett, Isaac Alexander ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena

7:30 p.m.: Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight ($79-$129)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Joan, with Love You Later ($17-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3-5:45 p.m.: Stardust Big Band ($10)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4 p.m.: The Beale Street Blues Trio

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Center for the Arts

2 p.m.: On a Winter's Night — The music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Pike vs The Automation, Dirty Streets, Seahag ($20)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St., #102; (501) 425-1528; thejointargenta.com

7-9 p.m.: Jazz at the Joint: Ed Cherry with Ted Ludwig, Tom Vaitsas ($30)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Rev Room

8-11 p.m.: Amanda Shires, with Honey Harper ($25)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: I Am, Bodybox, Rhythm Of Fear, Morbid Visionz, Heldtight

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Jazz Night with The Village Big Band

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Leta

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Tryingtogetby

CABOT

◼️ Deer Creek Fire & Stone, 2051 W. Main St.; (501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.com

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Dwight Yoakam performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $59.75-$99.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Artist, Audience & Community Live!, a Fort Smith concert series, has announced its 2022-2023 lineup in the 100-seat 801 Media Center in downtown Fort Smith: Darin & Brooke Aldridge on Friday; The Cate Brothers on Dec. 9; Sad Daddy on Jan. 5; Matt Schofield on Feb 16; and The Iguanas on March 30. Season tickets are $250. See aaclive.com for details.

■ ■ ■ BENEFITS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Handmade Moments, Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds, Noah Richmond's Little Monster and Cindy Woolf will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The show is a benefit for Mark Bilyeu, of Big Smith and The Creek Rocks, who had a stroke recently. See georgesmajesticlounge.com for tickets.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



