HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Loaded field set for Thomas tournament

Conway will get its season of redemption underway today when it takes on Little Rock Parkview at 7 p.m. today in the first round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Conway Christian and Valley Springs will officially kick off the eight-team, three-day tournament at 4 p.m. Defending Class 4A state champion Nashville and Jonesboro, which made the move to Class 6A following last year's Class 5A runner-up spot, follow at 5:30 p.m. before the host team takes the floor against Parkview.

The Lady Wampus Cats spent the entire 2021-22 regular season ranked No. 1 in the state but were upset by Little Rock Central 66-60 in the second round of the postseason. Conway returns the bulk of that team, led by Stanford commit Chloe Clardy, and will be one of the favorites to nab their first title since 2014.

Little Rock Christian and Fayetteville will play in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. The semifinals are set for Friday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., while the title game will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

– Erick Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

Harding trio honored by GAC

Harding University seniors Kelli McKinnon and Sarah Morehead were honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's Offensive Player and Setter of the Year, respectively, while Coach Meredith Fear was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Both McKinnon and Morehead were also first-team all-conference selections. McKinnon, who is the fourth Harding player to earn Player of the Year honors, led the league with a .346 attack percentage and ranked in the top five in kills, blocks and points per set. She is also the first volleyball player and fourth athlete in conference history to earn Player of the Year honors and recognition as an Elite Scholar Athlete. Morehead, who is the first Harding player to be named the Setter of the Year, led the league in assists per set and had 13 double-doubles. Fear won the Coach of the Year honor for the third time in her career.

Riley Braziel of Ouachita Baptist University was honored as the conference's Freshman of the Year. Braziel, along with teammates Lexie Castillow and Courtney Hanson, were second-team all-conference selections. OBU's Emily Adams, Landry Rogers and Morgan Schuster of Southern Arkansas University and Harding's Logan Smith, Ally Stoner and Emma Winiger all earned honorable mention selections.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services