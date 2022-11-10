Stockland gets prison for enticing minor

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on one count of online enticement of a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement in Texas was notified in July 2020 of a subject, later identified as Bart Thomas Stockland, 33, who had been in contact with a minor via Snapchat and had been requesting nude images from the minor in exchange for money, according to court documents.

The case was referred to the Department of Homeland Security Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce in Fayetteville. Further investigation revealed Stockland had obtained nude images constituting child pornography from the minor.

Stockland pleaded guilty in June.

The Abilene, Texas Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department and Department of Homeland Security Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.