Super Quiz: Movie Occupations

1. In "To Sir, with Love," Sidney Poitier played a ----------.

2. In "High Noon," Gary Cooper played a ----------.

3. In "Marty," Ernest Borgnine played a ----------.

4. In "Rocky," Burgess Meredith portrayed a ------------.

5. In "Driving Miss Daisy," Morgan Freeman portrayed a ------------.

6. In "The Hustler," Paul Newman portrayed a ------------.

7. In "Philadelphia," Denzel Washington depicted a ----------.

8. In "The Paper Chase," John Houseman depicted a ----------.

9. In "Phantom Thread," Daniel Day-Lewis depicted a ----------.

ANSWERS

1. Teacher

2. Marshal (sheriff)

3. Butcher

4. Trainer (boxing trainer)

5. Chauffeur

6. Pool hustler

7. Lawyer (attorney)

8. University professor (law)

9. Fashion designer (haute couture dressmaker)