Tech has plenty still to play for

Arkansas Tech may not be in the running to win a Great American Conference title, but there's still a lot at stake for the Wonder Boys when they travel to No. 17 Harding on Saturday.

The last time Arkansas Tech (5-5, 5-5) won more games than it lost in a single season was in 2017 when it went 8-4 and advanced to play in the Live United Bowl at Texarkana. A win over the Bisons this weekend would clinch a winning record, which could lead to yet another bowl berth.

"To be in this position obviously gives our kids a little more to play for," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said. "With bowl season, NCAA Division II-wise, you just don't ever know what other teams may do. When I was at [University of Arkansas at Monticello], we ended up going to a bowl game in 2018 after two teams had turned the game down.

"Now, I'm not saying that's going to happen, but that's always a possibility. And obviously if we were to get invited, we'd definitely go."

It's been go time for the Wonder Boys for the past two weeks. Since losing 35-19 at No. 24 Henderson State on Oct. 22, they've won back-to-back games by a combined 67-41. The 45 points Arkansas Tech scored in its 25-point road blowout of Northwestern (Okla.) State last week was the second most it's scored in a game this season.

But if the Wonder Boys are going to give themselves a chance to selected for a bowl game, they're going to have to win away from home, again.

"Our kids know how good Harding is normally," Shipp explained. "It's not like a surprise-type game. It's more of a game where we've got to show up physically. That's the biggest thing against Harding, and it's the same with Ouachita Baptist. If you don't show up physically and mentally ready, that's where they just beat you.

"But the thing about it is that we have an opportunity. We're going to show up, but we have to be physically and mentally ready. Having a chance to have a winning season by playing and possibly beating a ranked team. ... There's lots of things our kids can get up for, and they're excited about it."

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Cole-blooded

T.J. Cole had done just about everything in the backfield for Ouachita Baptist this year, and the one thing he hadn't done, he checked it off his list last week against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The senior fired his first touchdown pass of the year for the Tigers in a 40-18 road victory that wrapped up an outright conference title. It was the sixth championship in the GAC's 11-year history for OBU (10-0, 10-0), which also won league crowns in 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. And Cole was a big reason why the Tigers, ranked No. 4, were able to salt away their most recent title with a 22-point win over the Savage Storm.

He finished with 143 yards rushing -- the sixth consecutive game he's run for at least 100 -- and scored two touchdowns, which pushed his season total to 23. His touchdown pass came at the right time, too, for OBU. The Tigers, who trailed 10-0 early in the opening quarter, were clinging to a 19-18 lead midway through the third quarter when A.J. Moss recovered a fumble at Southeastern Oklahoma State's 28. On the following play, Cole, who is third in the nation in rushing with 1,539 yards, took a snap out of the shotgun and found Justin Dean for a 28-yard score that started a game-closing 21-point run.

"I was happy with the way the guys responded to be down," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. [Southwestern Oklahoma State] has got a good football team, but I feel like our second, third and fourth quarters were really, really good."

Cole has been good as well, and his scoring toss wasn't his first ever. He also had a 35-yard touchdown pass last season during the Tigers' 38-21 loss to Harding.

HARDING

Pulling through

The last thing Harding wanted or needed in its previous game against Southwestern (Okla.) State was a loss. A fourth-quarter push kept that from happening.

Despite watching the Bulldogs rally back from a 14-0 deficit, the Bisons came up with decisive plays to pull out a 37-29 win to keep its postseason hopes intact.

"It was really a crazy day," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "We got ahead and were playing really well, but then we had some trouble in the kicking game that really cost us. The wind was a big factor. The first punt that we mishandled that kind of gave [Southwestern Oklahoma State] momentum, from the endzone angle, the wind blew the ball straight sideways. It was crazy.

"We had a lot of adversity, but we had guys battle and make plays when they had to."

The biggest play for Harding (8-2, 8-2) may have come during a crucial moment in the fourth quarter. Trailing 23-21 and facing a fourth and 5 from its own 35, Kage Citty caught a nine-yard pass that allowed the Bisons to keep the drive going. Jhalen Spicer eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown seven plays later.

The win also kept the Bisons in the No. 8 spot in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top seven teams will advance to next week's playoffs.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Heartbreak city

Instead of having a bang bang end to the 2022 season, Southern Arkansas will have to settle for a more serene finish – kind of.

A touchdown run from Gage Porter with seven seconds left allowed the Southern Nazarene to sneak out of Wilkins Stadium with a shocking 49-44 victory last week.

A win by SAU (4-6, 4-6) against the Crimson Storm would've made an already important game with the University of Arkansas even more significant. The Muleriders, who'd won all nine of their previous meetings with Southern Nazarene, would've also had an opportunity to finish with a winning record in Brad Smiley's first season as coach.

Instead, no matter the outcome of this week's game against the Boll Weevils, SAU will end the year below .500 for just the second time in the last 11 seasons. The Muleriders do have a great deal of incentive to beat their oldest rivals in their season finale, especially after the beating UAM put on them in 2021.

SAU was outscored 52-20 in the second half of its eventual 73-37 home loss in the 96th meeting between the teams.

HENDERSON STATE

Still tickin'

Ouachita Baptist and Harding aren't the only teams in the GAC with postseason aspirations.

Henderson State (8-2, 8-2) made its return to the national rankings after beating Oklahoma Baptist 51-24 to win its fourth game in a row. Although the Reddies aren't currently ranked in the regional poll, a victory over rival Ouachita Baptist in Saturday's Battle of the Ravine could potentially change that.

"It's a big game for us, particularly to keep our playoff hopes alive," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "I feel like our only chance to get in is to win this game. Of course it's always huge when we play each other, but we know what could possibly happen for us if we can find a way to win."

The Reddies got big games from a number of players against Oklahoma Baptist, namely running back Korien Burrell (18 carries, 122 yards, 2 touchdowns), and they're likely going to have to have repeat performances to upset OBU.

The Tigers have won the past five games in the series and six of the last seven overall. But Maxfield has been around long enough to know that anything is possible whenever these two programs square up.

"We're gonna see what happens, but I know both teams will be ready," he said. "That's for sure."

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Better days ahead

The University of Arkansas at Monticello defensively did a number on East Central (Okla.) on Nov. 5. Offensively, it was a much different story.

UAM (3-7, 3-7) held the Tigers to 272 yards of offense, which was the second lowest total for East Central (Okla.) since it had 161 yards in its first game of the season against Harding. The Boll Weevils also intercepted Kenny Hrncir, the GAC's third-leading passer, twice. But UAM had a hard time moving the ball itself, which was the biggest culprit in its 16-0 loss.

The Boll Weevils had 165 yards -- the lowest they've generated since finishing with 165 against Ouachita Baptist in a 34-0 loss last season. That game was also the last time UAM was shut out.

All of that added up to a sixth consecutive loss for the Boll Weevils, who haven't dropped that many games in a row in 11 years when they lost their final 10 games of the 2012 season.

But UAM can alleviate six weeks' worth of pain with a big outing Saturday against Southern Arkansas in the Battle of the Timberlands.

EXTRA POINTS

While Harding did what it needed to do to maintain its standing in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings last week, apparently Davenport (Mich.) did, too, albeit it in a loss.

Ferris State (Mich.) handed the fifth-seeded Panthers its first loss of the year by taking a 28-7 decision. Davenport (8-1), which was No. 5 in the region last week and will be a heavy underdog Saturday when it hosts No. 1 Grand Valley State, is No. 18 in the national rankings while Harding, which is No. 8 in the region, is No. 17. The other two teams slotted ahead of the Bisons in the regional poll -- No. 6 Truman State (Mo.) (8-1) and No. 7 Indianapolis (8-1) -- will play each other Saturday as well.