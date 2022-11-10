The dust rises

"Someone asked me as I came in, down on the street, how I felt, and I was reminded of a story that a fellow townsman of ours used to tell--Abraham Lincoln. They asked him how he felt once after an unsuccessful election. He said he felt like a little boy who had stubbed his toe in the dark. He said that he was too old to cry, but it hurt too much to laugh."

--Adlai Stevenson, November 1952

What do you know? We the People had our say, and we didn't necessarily have to agree with whatever the talking heads (and writing fingers) told us we were going to do. When the mere people get a vote on matters, they sometimes zig when the "experts" say we'll most certainly zag. Which is why "experts" should usually come with scare quotes.

So what th' heck happened Tuesday? And why isn't this editorial titled "The dust settles"? There was supposed to be a big red wave that pounded everything inland, if not the coasts. Republicans were supposed to be celebrating a clean sweep.

But Tuesday night and Wednesday morning they were on Fox News--Fox News!--complaining that their leadership had made all the wrong decisions. And hadn't made the case to change enough congressional districts and Senate seats. And this mistake and that wrong move.

Which reminds of what General Pickett said when asked why his (in)famous charge at Gettysburg had failed: "I think the Union army had something to do with it."

They are still counting votes in Arizona and Nevada, and it appears the Senate seat in Georgia is going to a runoff. Who says Libertarians don't have much sway? The Libertarian candidate for Senate down Georgia-way appears to have siphoned off enough votes to keep anybody from getting over 50 percent.

Will the political parties prove educable? Or will Republican leaders double down on the 2022 plan? (Donald Trump didn't get enough coverage!) And will the Democrats mistakenly think the public likes their policies, instead of just disliking some of the crazier GOP candidates more? (Joe Biden? Four more years! Four more years!)

As for that "democracy is on the ballot" nonsense from the left, it wasn't. Democracy was the ballot.

We are reminded that after Georgia's legislature passed rules to tighten up voting laws, progressives mourned the loss of democracy. The president of the United States even called such changes "Jim Crow 2.0." Major corporations wagged fingers. Baseball moved the All-Star game. How could democracy survive with draconian voting rules like this???

NB: Georgia early voting turnout was a record this year. Other states report high turnout. And--while votes are still being counted and in some cases still being gathered--early reports say this was a good year for turnout. During presidential election years, the turnout can get near 60 percent of voting-aged citizens. It usually drops to 40 percent in midterms. But if this year it increases to 50 percent--and some suggest it might--what does that say about the death of democracy? Or of those who make the claim?

Back here at home, the voters also had their say, and also didn't do everything the plan called for.

Didn't a couple of polls show that voters in the (maybe too) Natural State were prepared to legalize marijuana for recreational use? And another poll showed them in favor of allowing the Ledge to call itself into session.

But even the Lawmaker Grandstanding Issue, which came disguised as a religious freedom amendment (No. 3 on your ballot) was trailing Wednesday morning. The people just said no to drugs, and to everything else lawmakers put before them.

Sarah Sanders and Frank Scott made things look easy. Both now have a lot of work to do. And as hard as the campaign was, the real work begins today.

There were a couple of folks who came up short in their local campaigns--no way we'll call them losers--who shouldn't allow the disappointment of Tuesday night keep them away from politics. Because they're too impressive. And public service needs more people like them, not fewer.

We think just now of Beth Mason, who lost to Clarke Tucker in a state Senate race. And Heather Turchi, who lost a House race to Ashley Hudson. Also, Steve Landers. Falling short against incumbents is common. But "common" isn't a word we'd use for the second-place finishers in those races. Please, y'all, offer your services again one day. The rest of us need you.

And at last count, Doris Wright was trailing Andrea Lewis for the Ward 6 city director race in Little Rock. As we've noted in this column before, these two candidates were perhaps the most impressive opponents we've met in the same race in a long while. Whoever wins should do a great job as a city director. Whoever comes up short should do a great job in other public service. (Both already have.)

As for explaining the Arkansas voter, good luck. We certainly won't try. We can only look back at Tuesday night and provide a little commentary. How explain the ornery nonconformists who went to the Arkansas polls in 1968 and voted for George Wallace (independent) for president, Winthrop Rockefeller (Republican) for governor, and J. William Fulbright (Democrat) for senator? Was that an election or a spell/fit/medicinal episode? The voters in this state will do what they please. No matter how much it confuses the commentariat.

What happens next? Will the current and future mayor of Little Rock get a handle on crime, and his own administration? Will the General Assembly, which has replaced a couple of real doozies who needed replacing, do better than the last few sessions, and perhaps spend more time fixing problems in Arkansas rather than chasing news cycles? How will Sarah Huckabee Sanders guide that group, and the state--and can we now use SHS on first reference?

Will the national parties take a split verdict as a mandate? That is, will both do so? Don't put it past either one.

Will the Democrats think that this close race means they should lean more toward AOC? And will the Republicans take the under-performance to push for more MAGA candidates? And if so, which one should be punished more in 2024?

Oh, Lord, did we just say "2024"?

That race has already begun. Which you knew it would in these days of the never-ending campaign season.

But at least we'll get a small break from the broadcast ads and campaign emails. Give thanks for little blessings.