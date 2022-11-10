UALR-Arkansas Baptist men’s capsule

UALR men vs. Arkansas Baptist

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 0-1; Arkansas Baptist 2-3

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

RADIO 106.7, KHLR-FM, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

UALR

POS. NAME;HT; YR.;PPG;RPG

G D.J. Smith;6-0;So.;21.0;5.0

G Jovan Stulic;6-6;Sr.;2.0;0.0

G Myron Gardner;6-6;Sr.;9.0;6.0

F DeAntoni Gordon;6-8;Sr.;10.0;5.0

F Nigel John;6-8;So.;4.0;5.0

COACH Darrell Walker (51-66 in fifth season at UALR, 97-84 in seventh season overall)

ARKANSAS BAPTIST

POS. NAME;HT; YR.;PPG;RPG

G Joshua Williamson;N/A;Jr;7.5;3.0

G Brandon Williamson;N/A;Sr.;11.3;3.5

F Kwashek Breedon;N/A;Jr.;3.3;1.8

F Antonio Howard;N/A;Jr.;8.5;6.8

F Kendrick Robinson;N/A;Sr.;19.0;5.3

COACH Eric Bozeman (2-3 in first season at Arkansas Baptist)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Arkansas Baptist

63.0;Points for;73.8

94.0;Points against;76.3

-23.0;Rebound margin;+5.8

+12.0;Turnover margin;N/A

40.6;FG pct.;44.1

16.7;3-pt. pct.;26.7

44.4;FT pct.;73.5

CHALK TALK UALR played Arkansas Baptist for the first time last season, pulling away in the second half for a 91-60 win at the Jack Stephens Center. ... D.J. Smith's 21 points against Southern Illinois were the most by a Trojan in a season opener since Markquis Nowell's 34 in 2018-19. ... Buffaloes Coach Eric Bozeman is the father of UALR standout and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Solomon Bozeman. ... The Trojans are 40-3 in home openers since moving to Division I in 1978-79.

-- Mitchell Gladstone