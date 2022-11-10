UALR-Arkansas Baptist men’s capsule

UALR men vs. Arkansas Baptist
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 0-1; Arkansas Baptist 2-3
SERIES UALR leads 1-0
RADIO 106.7, KHLR-FM, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
Probable starting lineups
UALR
POS. NAME;HT; YR.;PPG;RPG
G D.J. Smith;6-0;So.;21.0;5.0
G Jovan Stulic;6-6;Sr.;2.0;0.0
G Myron Gardner;6-6;Sr.;9.0;6.0
F DeAntoni Gordon;6-8;Sr.;10.0;5.0
F Nigel John;6-8;So.;4.0;5.0
COACH Darrell Walker (51-66 in fifth season at UALR, 97-84 in seventh season overall)
ARKANSAS BAPTIST
POS. NAME;HT; YR.;PPG;RPG
G Joshua Williamson;N/A;Jr;7.5;3.0
G Brandon Williamson;N/A;Sr.;11.3;3.5
F Kwashek Breedon;N/A;Jr.;3.3;1.8
F Antonio Howard;N/A;Jr.;8.5;6.8
F Kendrick Robinson;N/A;Sr.;19.0;5.3
COACH Eric Bozeman (2-3 in first season at Arkansas Baptist)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Arkansas Baptist
63.0;Points for;73.8
94.0;Points against;76.3
-23.0;Rebound margin;+5.8
+12.0;Turnover margin;N/A
40.6;FG pct.;44.1
16.7;3-pt. pct.;26.7
44.4;FT pct.;73.5
CHALK TALK UALR played Arkansas Baptist for the first time last season, pulling away in the second half for a 91-60 win at the Jack Stephens Center. ... D.J. Smith's 21 points against Southern Illinois were the most by a Trojan in a season opener since Markquis Nowell's 34 in 2018-19. ... Buffaloes Coach Eric Bozeman is the father of UALR standout and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Solomon Bozeman. ... The Trojans are 40-3 in home openers since moving to Division I in 1978-79.
-- Mitchell Gladstone