UALR-UAPB women’s capsule

UAPB vs. UALR women

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UAPB 0-1; UALR 0-0

SERIES UALR leads 11-9

RADIO 920, KARN-AM, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

UAPB

POS. NAME;HT.;YR.

G Jelissa Reese;5-9;So.

G Raziya Potter;5-10;Sr.

G Shayla Bouie;5-7;Jr.

G Coriah Beck;5-11;Jr.

C Maori Davenport;6-5;Jr.

COACH Dawn Thornton (23-58 in fourth season at UAPB, 71-128 in eighth season overall)

UALR

POS. NAME;HT.;YR.

G Jaiyah Smith;5-6;So.

G Jayla Brooks;5-7;Jr.

G Tia Harvey;5-9;Jr.

G Faith Lee;5-11;Fr.

F Nikki Metcalfe;6-2;Sr.

COACH Joe Foley (377-214 entering 20th season at UALR, 833-295 entering 36th season overall)

CHALK TALK UALR has won four straight games against UAPB. ... The Golden Lions dropped their season opener to Arkansas, 70-50, Monday night. ... UAPB guard Raziya Potter played for the Trojans last season, averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 27 games. ... Tia Harvey is the lone returnee expected to start for UALR in its 2022-23 opener.