UALR-UAPB women’s capsule

UAPB vs. UALR women
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UAPB 0-1; UALR 0-0
SERIES UALR leads 11-9
RADIO 920, KARN-AM, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
Probable starting lineups
UAPB
POS. NAME;HT.;YR.
G Jelissa Reese;5-9;So.
G Raziya Potter;5-10;Sr.
G Shayla Bouie;5-7;Jr.
G Coriah Beck;5-11;Jr.
C Maori Davenport;6-5;Jr.
COACH Dawn Thornton (23-58 in fourth season at UAPB, 71-128 in eighth season overall)
UALR
POS. NAME;HT.;YR.
G Jaiyah Smith;5-6;So.
G Jayla Brooks;5-7;Jr.
G Tia Harvey;5-9;Jr.
G Faith Lee;5-11;Fr.
F Nikki Metcalfe;6-2;Sr.
COACH Joe Foley (377-214 entering 20th season at UALR, 833-295 entering 36th season overall)
CHALK TALK UALR has won four straight games against UAPB. ... The Golden Lions dropped their season opener to Arkansas, 70-50, Monday night. ... UAPB guard Raziya Potter played for the Trojans last season, averaging 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 27 games. ... Tia Harvey is the lone returnee expected to start for UALR in its 2022-23 opener.