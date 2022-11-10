SWAC MEN

UAPB 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 55

PINE BLUFF – Shaun Doss scored 18 points as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff rode a big second half to blow past Champion Christian in an exhibition game at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Kylen Milton added 16 points and 6 assists, while Ismael Plet had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Lions, who led 35-33 at halftime but limited the Tigers to 6-of-24 (25.0%) shooting over the final 20 minutes. Zach Reinhart tacked on nine points off the bench for UAPB.

Joshua Walpole scored 11 points and both Xavier Hall, and K.J. Corder had nine points each for Champion Christian, which didn't net its first field goal of the second half until the 13:22 mark. By that time, UAPB had built a comfortable 53-36 lead after ripping off on an 18-3 run.

The Golden Lions shot 35 of 82 (42.7%) and scored 28 points off 25 turnovers. The Tigers finished the game 21 of 62 (33.9%) from the field.