Veterans Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Veterans Day holiday on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Friday’s routes will run Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Friday’s routes will run Saturday.

Maumelle: Friday’s routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Friday’s routes will run Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: north of the river: Friday’s routes will run Saturday.

south of the river: Friday’s routes will run Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Friday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Friday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Friday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Friday.

State: Offices closed Friday.

Federal: Offices closed Friday.

State Capitol: The state Capitol offices and all state buildings will be closed Friday.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices are closed Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Friday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches will be closed Friday. North Little Rock Laman Library: Library closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will remain open and bus routes will run Friday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular office hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.