Visit to woods a reflective effort

A nighttime visit to my deer hunting spot was a treat for the senses Monday.

I intended to arrive in the late afternoon to complete last minute chores in preparation for the opening of modern gun deer season on Saturday. In terms of participation, that's the biggest sporting event in the state, as duly noted by Kent Smith in an article on www.si.com Monday about the grim state of football at the University of Arkansas.

"It also doesn't help that the biggest sport in Arkansas starts this coming Saturday – deer season," Smith wrote. "With an 11 a.m. start, much of the state will miss the [LSU] game because they're either cleaning and prepping a kill or they're still on the stand."

We won't miss that game. Those of us still on our deer stands at kickoff will listen to the game on a radio or watch in on our smart phones. Many deer camps will have the game on television.

Nevertheless, Smith is right. Deer hunting will be the main event Saturday in the Natural State, and has been the custom in recent years, I am unprepared.

I usually start filling my corn feeders a week before the start of muzzleloader season in October. I refrained this year because I didn't hunt enough to justify the expense or the trouble. Besides, there was plenty of other food in the woods for deer to eat, and there's even more now that the acorn rain has started.

Mike Romine and I are very fond of Hershey's Kisses with almonds. They're about the size of an acorn, and if there's a bowlful nearby, we will graze on it. Deer are the same way with a white oak tree which throws sweet, tender acorns that deer love.

"I bet acorns to a deer are like those Hershey Kisses are to us," Romine said. "They're out there roaming around eating those things as fast as they can pick them up."

"If that's how it is, then hyperglycemia is a bigger problem than chronic wasting disease," I said. "As long as there's Hershey's Kisses and Kit-Kats and Twix bars falling from the trees, they're not going to fool around with corn much, I'm afraid."

Lean in and let me tell you a secret. I was one of the first people in the United States to taste a Twix bar. I know this for a fact.

Twix bars. Hershey's Kisses. Now I've lost my place. Oh, right. So, while deer aren't keying on corn right now, they still enjoy it as a snack and regularly visit sites that have it. They visit mostly at night according to people that monitor their remote cameras. If your stand isn't near acorns and you aren't putting out corn, deer are probably bypassing your site.

A light mist was falling in northern Grant County Monday when I finally made it to Old Belfast Hunting Club. I loaded four, 50-pound bags of corn on my four-wheeler and made my way down a trail that I've ridden and walked scores of times. My headlights illuminated a long line of scrapes, including one that's about 25 feet from a stand.

I reached the big pine tree where I used to park my four-wheeler when I used to take my late son Daniel and my daughter Amy hunting at my stand in a nearby hollow. A lot of changes have occurred in the last couple of years, and the sight of that tree in the headlights made me linger. I stopped beneath it, turned off the machine and stared up through branches that once shaded the memories swirling in my head.

I turned away from the hollow and went to my feeder in a place called The Thin. I put a battery in the feeder and set it to run for three seconds at 7 a.m. and for four seconds at 5 p.m. I hit the test button, and it sprayed corn out with a tinny rattle that sounds like a dinner bell to a deer. They'll find it before Saturday, and they'll start visiting at dusk the way they always do.

This will be a very busy, noisy place Saturday morning. Monday night was like being in the eye of a hurricane. I rode very slowly back to camp and savored every moment.