Work of slain detective leads to 80 indictments for drug, weapons and gang-activity charges





More than two years after the shooting death of a Pine Bluff detective, investigative work he began led to the indictments of 80 people in central Arkansas on drug, weapons and gang activity charges, federal authorities said Wednesday.

A multiagency sweep early Wednesday involving 14 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies netted the arrests of 45 people, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that 45 people had been arrested on charges involved drug trafficking, weapons violations and gang activity.

She said 27 suspects were still at large Wednesday afternoon and another eight defendants were already in state custody.

Bragg credited the arrests on Wednesday to work begun by Pine Bluff Det. Kevin Collins, who was shot to death Oct. 5, 2020 as he attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a known member of the EBK street gang. Collins and another officer were shot in the incident, and Collins died of his wounds at a local hospital.

Ke'shone Smith of Pine Bluff, who was wanted for a murder in Georgia when Collins was killed, is scheduled to go on trial for Collins' murder April 17 in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He is charged with capital murder and is facing a possible death sentence if he is convicted.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said Wednesday's operation was part of an ongoing effort to address the problem of gang violence in central Arkansas.

"The most violent offenders, the most violent groups in the most violent places," Ross said, "these are our priorities."

One of those arrested Wednesday was Freddie Gladney III, 28, an EBK associate and hip-hop artist who goes by the name of "Bankroll Freddie." Gladney was arrested Wednesday in Jonesboro.

News of Gladney's arrest was reported by TMZ on Wednesday afternoon. Gladney was already under federal indictment for drug and gun crimes stemming from an April arrest by state police following a traffic stop in Crittenden County. On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters filed a motion to dismiss the earlier indictment on the grounds that Gladney's arrest in April was part of the same conspiracy contained in the new indictment.

Ross said Wednesday's arrests were part of three separate -- but related -- operations, two of which were conducted by the FBI and the third by the DEA, with both organizations working in concert with state and local police in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and Helena-West Helena to interrupt what was described as a "pipeline" of drugs and guns moving between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. He said that much of the investigative work that led to the indictments was done by task force officers -- local police deployed to work with federal agencies -- out of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and other local jurisdictions.

Collins, Ross said, was working as a task force officer the day he was killed, and he said the investigation into gang violence done by the slain officer had provided much of the intelligence, built upon over the next two years, that was the basis for the indictments.

"We deeply regret the death of Kevin Collins," Ross said. "That regret and grief over the loss of his life led to an even greater resolve by his colleagues, including the task force, who have been working hard to investigate these cases."

The two FBI operations, each focused on a rival gang, were created to address violence and drug trafficking in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. The investigations focused on rival gangs responsible for violence throughout central Arkansas, with one operation focused on the EBK -- Every Body Killas -- gang and resulting in the indictment of 35 defendants.

The second investigation focused on the Loady Murder Mobb gang and resulted in the indictment of 26 defendants.

Jim Dawson, the special agent in charge of the local FBI office, said after Collins' death, the FBI banded together with investigative partners around the state to accelerate efforts to address the problem of violent crime in central Arkansas.

"These operations today are, in part, a continuation of those efforts," Dawson said, adding that the indictments unsealed on Wednesday are part of an ongoing effort to disrupt the activities of violent street gangs in Arkansas. He said the arrests on Wednesday began at 6 a.m. as officers fanned out looking for more than 60 defendants named in the two FBI indictments.

"We've taken most of those into custody and in the coming days we hope to take the remainder in," he said. "We won't stop until we have all of them in custody."

A third operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration began in August 2021 when DEA and the North Little Rock Police Department identified street-level methamphetamine and fentanyl dealers in central Arkansas who were connected to the same West Coast source.

That investigation revealed that drugs were being shipped from California to Arkansas -- including kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and thousands of pressed fentanyl pills -- and were then distributed to individuals in Pine Bluff, Little Rock and Houston. That indictment named an additional 18 defendants.

Jarad Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the Little Rock DEA office, said that operations on Wednesday morning were performed with Collins uppermost in many officers' minds.

"When my alarm went off at 3:15 this morning," Harper said,"Detective Collins' spirit was with not just me, but the entire team, the investigative team, the arrest team and the prosecutorial team."

Collins' parents, Charles and Dornetta Hobbs of Pine Bluff, attended the press conference. Afterward, Charles Hobbs, Collins' stepfather, expressed his appreciation for the work that went into the investigations.

"Kevin really worked hard at his job and being a police officer," Hobbs said. "He wanted to bring other law enforcement agencies in to be involved in what was going on with the gangs and he made the ultimate sacrifice. He was trying to make an arrest of a guy who had already killed someone."

Hobbs said the announcement of Wednesday's arrests was particularly meaningful to both him and Collins' mother because of the credit Collins received from federal authorities for the part he played in the investigations.

"His name is still out there, people still think about him and he's still helping to make arrests," Hobbs said.

On Wednesday and in prior operations involving the EBK and Loady Murder Mobb gangs, investigators seized a total of 46 firearms, including two machine guns; approximately $805,000 in cash and $428,000 in jewelry; approximately 278 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $450,000; nine ounces of cocaine; four ounces of crack cocaine; 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine; and 116 pills containing fentanyl.

DEA agents have seized $146,000 in cash, 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 600 pressed fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, and nine ounces of cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday that all defendants currently in custody and those rounded up in subsequent arrests will be arraigned before a federal magistrate judge in the coming days.





Dornetta Hobbs, mother of Detective Kevin Collins, uses her mask to dab her eyes during a news conference Wednesday at the U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock. Collins was killed in a shootout Oct. 5, 2020, while working an investigation at the Econo Lodge motel in Pine Bluff. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





