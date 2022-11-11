2A boys capsules





Class 2A

Boys

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Marianna

2. Rector

3. Sloan-Hendrix

4. Dierks

5. Magnet Cove

6. Lavaca

ON THE BRINK Earle, Riverside, Eureka Springs, Bay

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Marianna

COACH Vernon Wilson

CONFERENCE 2A-6

2021-22 RECORD 21-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 3

TOP RETURNERS Montrel Jones (6-5, So.), Edward Winfrey (6-3, Jr.), Marktavious Roby (6-2, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 1 at Forrest City, Dec. 27 vs. Guy-Perkins, Jan. 30 at Osceola

NOTEWORTHY After leading Osceola to a Class 3A state title last year, Wilson is set to lead Marianna. ... Jemarion Westbrook and Markese Bolden, both of whom were all-state selections as seniors, are no longer there, which means others will have to step up quickly. ... Freshman Jamarie Anthony is going to be a factor early for the Trojans.

2. Rector

COACH Matt Mills

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2021-22 RECORD 21-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Cooper Rabjohn (5-11, Jr.), Kameron Jones (6-2, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Trumann, Dec. 13 vs. Marmaduke, Jan. 10 vs. Bay

NOTEWORTHY Jones is back after suffering a knee injury in January during a game against Bay. The senior was in the midst of having a huge year until getting hurt. ... Eureka Springs put an end to Rector's season 59-47 in the opening round of the state tournament in March. ... The Cougars will get a challenge quick with four consecutive road games to start, beginning with Trumann.

3. Sloan-Hendrix

COACH Daniel Bates

CONFERENCE 2A-2

2021-22 RECORD 25-7

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Braden Cox (6-3, Sr.), Cade Grisham (6-4, Sr.), Ethan Lee (6-2, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 18 vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in the Williams Baptist Tournament, Dec. 21-31 in the Northeast Arkansas Tournament

NOTEWORTHY Sloan-Hendrix got off to a red-hot start last year but missed out on the postseason. ... Cox averaged nearly 18 points and shot better than 40% from beyond the three-point line last season. ... The Greyhounds will have plenty of opportunities to turn heads this year, with the always competitive Williams Baptist Tournament in two weeks.

4. Dierks

COACH Kevin Alexander

CONFERENCE 2A-7

2021-22 RECORD 29-3

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4

TOP RETURNERS Andrew Mack (6-2, Jr.), Andrew Hill (6-4, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 13 at Acorn, Jan. 20 vs. Acorn, Jan. 24 at Caddo Hills

NOTEWORTHY The Outlaws hung tough with eventual champ Lavaca before falling in the quarterfinals last season. ... Both Mack and Hill had key moments a year ago and will move to the forefront offensively for Alexander. ... Two crucial dates with Acorn figure to be barnburners.

5. Magnet Cove

COACH Matt Williamson

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2021-22 RECORD 28-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Bo Batchlor (6-4, So.), Kadin Baker (6-7, Sr.), Jacob Clausen (6-2, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Arkadelphia, Nov. 22 at LISA Academy North, Dec. 13 Cutter Morning Star, Jan. 24 at Cutter Morning Star

NOTEWORTHY Baker will flirt with double figures in points and rebounds in nearly every game. ... Kizer Kidder, like Marianna's Anthony, will be a big man that'll cause trouble for other teams. ... Size won't be an issue for the Panthers, not with Baker and Kidder (6-6) on their front line.

6. Lavaca

COACH Renner Reed

CONFERENCE 2A-4

2021-22 RECORD 35-2

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

TOP RETURNERS Jetson Wagner (5-10, Sr.), Alex Hobbs (6-2, Sr.), Parker Owen (6-4, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at County Line, Dec. 20 vs. Elkins, Jan. 24 at Mansfield

NOTEWORTHY The Golden Arrows lost a lot of production from a group that won a state title in March. ... Wagner's role will be larger than it was as a junior, but he's shown that he may be able to handle it. ... Lavaca will get pushed pretty quickly, especially on Nov. 15 at Class 1A No. 1 County Line.

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Junior Cooper Rabjohn, Rector, Guard

A three-level scorer that's one-half of what may be Class 2A's best guard tandem. The junior is deservingly a two-time, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen team pick and is coming off a huge year. He and Kameron Jones will be tough to handle.

2. Senior K.J. McDaniel, Cutter Morning Star, Guard

When McDaniel gets going, he's a force for the Eagles. He's got size (6-5), can handle the ball, play on the wing and bang in the paint. In essence, there's not much he can't and won't do for Cutter.

3. Senior Kyler Chapman, Mount Vernon-Enola, Forward

The 6-5 senior had a big summer of AAU basketball, and it's spilled over to the start of the season. He averaged nearly 20 points a game as a junior, but he'll better that total this year for a team that's made the jump to Class 2A. He had 28 points vs. Concord in a loss.

OTHERS TO KEEP ON THE RADAR Dylan Johnson, Eureka Springs; DeMario Carter, England; Kameron Jones, Rector





Coach Matt Williamson leads a Magnet Cove team starting the season ranked No. 5 after a state championship game loss to Lavaca last March. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Guard Jacob Clausen (right) and Magnet Cove face their first test of the season Nov. 15 when they take on Arkadelphia. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





