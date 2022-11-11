2A girls capsules

Class 2A

Girls

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Mount Vernon-Enola

2. Riverside

3. Rector

4. Conway Christian

5. Mansfield

6. Bigelow

ON THE BRINK England, Quitman, Ozark Mountain

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Mount Vernon-Enola

COACH Adam Carlton

CONFERENCE 2A-2

2021-22 RECORD 30-4

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 5 (Class 1A)

TOP RETURNERS Dessie McCarty (6-2, Jr.), A.J. Person (5-8, Jr.), Marlee Raby (5-7, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Bigelow, Dec. 10 at Rogers Heritage, Jan. 27 vs. Quitman, Feb. 7 at Wonderview

NOTEWORTHY A strong, strong junior class might keep the Lady Warhawks near the top of this class for the next few years. ... Multiple players are getting college looks. ... The team's lone loss was to Class 1A No. 1 Mammoth Spring. Don't expect that to become a thing at Mount Vernon-Enola.

2. Riverside

COACH Tyler Timms

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2021-22 RECORD 21-15

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Mackenzie Thomas (5-6, Sr.), Klaire Womack (5-7, So.), Lexi Moyer (5-7, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 17 at England, Dec. 8 vs. Rector, Jan. 23 at Rector

NOTEWORTHY A lot of underclassmen will be counted on for the Lady Rebels, who lost to Quitman in the second round of last season's state tournament. ... Rector and Marmaduke beat Riverside three times apiece in the 2021-22 season. ... The clash with England on Nov. 17 will give both an initial gauge of where they are.

3. Rector

COACH Bill Taylor

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2021-22 RECORD 24-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6

TOP RETURNERS Carly Rodden (5-5, Sr.), Chloe Baugh (6-1, Jr.), Madison Wolfenbager (5-5, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 17 vs. Greene Co. Tech, Dec. 8 at Riverside, Jan. 23 vs. Riverside

NOTEWORTHY Taylor takes over the reins for Mitchell Weber, who is now the head coach at Brookland. ... Will be interesting to see how the Lady Cougars react to now becoming the hunted instead of the hunter. ... Baugh will be a load in the paint.

4. Conway Christian

COACH Trey Lynch

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2021-22 RECORD 17-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Josie Williams (5-7, Sr.), Kara Keathley (5-4, Sr.), Conley Gibson (5-8, So.), Brooklyn Pratt (5-4, So.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 21 at Vilonia, Dec. 13 at Bigelow, Jan. 31 vs. England

NOTEWORTHY Williams is the catalyst for a group that surprised a lot of people earlier this year. ... Keathley and Pratt are looking to build off all-conference seasons. ... The Dandra Thomas Invitational will provide the Lady Eagles with some supreme competition, which could help them in the long run.

5. Mansfield

COACH Ethan Bowman

CONFERENCE 2A-4

2021-22 RECORD 25-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Alyson Edwards (5-11, Jr.), Kynslee Ward (5-8, Jr.), Skylynn Harris (6-0)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 14 vs. Booneville, Dec. 19 vs. Acorn, Jan. 27 at Western Yell County

NOTEWORTHY A nice blend of upperclassmen and underclassmen for the Lady Tigers. ... Kaylee Ward, a 6-3 freshman, already has NCAA Division I Power 5 offers from schools like the University of Arkansas, Colorado and Tulsa. ... Last season's finish, which saw a 15-game winning streak end in the postseason, should offer plenty of motivation.

6. Bigelow

COACH Peter Ryan

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2021-22 RECORD 25-5

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Aubrey Evans (5-11, Sr.), Myra Willingham (5-6, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Mount Vernon-Enola, Dec. 13 vs. Conway Christian, Feb. 3 at England

NOTEWORTHY Ryan is in his first year as coach after replacing Luke Cornett this past spring. The Bentonville native has also coached at Walnut Ridge and Life Way Christian. ... Like many of the teams in the class, the Lady Panthers will be young but talented. ... Evans will be the focal point on most nights for opponents.

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Senior Josie Williams, Conway Christian, Guard

The Harding signee is as consistent of a guard as you'll find in the state. Williams can score, pass and defend at the highest of levels because she's done it throughout her career. The Lady Eagles have a young but good core, and Williams is the straw that stirs it all.

2. Junior Alyson Edwards, Mansfield, Forward

The multi-sport star won't disappoint on the court for Mansfield. She's an all-stater for the Lady Tigers and showed it in his season debut when she shared team-high honors of 18 points with Kynslee Ward. It's scary to think about this junior's potential in everything she does.

3. Junior Dessie McCarty, Mount Vernon-Enola, Center

McCarty's just an 11th-grader, but she plays beyond her years. She had a monster 37-point, 20-rebound, 4-steal, 3-assist outing in a victory over Rural Special, but it was how she did it – just literally went about her business and was everywhere. That won't change anytime soon.

OTHERS TO KEEP ON THE RADAR Ariel Penister, England; Chloe Baugh, Rector