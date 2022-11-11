3Q net income jumps to $21.7M, BSR trust reports

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust of Little Rock on Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net operating income jumped 31.6% to $21.7 million on rising revenue of nearly 28%.

The company boosted adjusted funds from operations -- the equivalent of earnings per share -- by 26.7%, increasing to 19 cents for the period ending Sept. 30 compared to 15 cents in 2021. Adjusted funds from operations and net operating income are financial metrics commonly used by real estate investment trusts to measure performance.

Revenue in the quarter was $40.5 million, up from $31.7 million last year. Revenue for same community properties -- comparing the same apartments year-over-year -- grew 10.7% to $24 million. Those increases were fueled by increases in average rental rates per unit, which jumped 13% to $1,354 from $1,199.

"Positive economic trends in our core Texas markets continued to drive rental demand as we captured double-digit rental increases on both new and renewed leases during the third quarter," said Dan Oberste, president and chief executive 0fficer. "Even with the rent increases achieved over the past year, our rent as a percentage of household income remains highly affordable compared to the national average, and we expect favorable leasing conditions to continue."

In conjunction with the earnings release Tuesday after the stock market closed, BSR announced a leadership transition. Blake Brazeal, co-president and chief operating officer since 2004, is retiring at the end of the year and will be replaced by Susan Koehn, the company's current chief financial officer. Brandon Barger, now serving as chief accounting officer, will become chief financial officer.

Brazeal will remain in a consulting role. "He and I have discussed the REIT's succession plan at length for some years, and we have confidence in Susie and Brandon's leadership and expertise," Oberste said in the earnings report. "We both eagerly look forward to the future of BSR."

In the quarter, property acquisitions accounted for $9.3 million of revenue, partially offset by property sales that reduced revenue by $2.9 million.

BSR owns and operates 31 multifamily residential properties consisting of 8,666 apartment units in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Shares of the company, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, rose 23 cents Thursday to close at $14.02. The 52-week high for the shares is $22.70.