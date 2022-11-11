After reviewing provisional ballots, Washington County election officials add 35 vote to totals

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County election officials on Thursday added 35 votes to the totals from the Nov. 8 election but said no outcomes were changed.

The Election Commission reviewed provisional ballots from the early voting period and election day and absentee ballots in Tuesday's election. Ballots are marked as provisional when a voter fails to meet requirements in Arkansas election laws, including failing to provide the proper photo identification. Other ballots were marked as provisional ballots and set aside when the voters provided incorrect information or omitted information, failed to register or file a change of address before the deadline. Others were rejected simply because signatures on different forms were deemed by the commission to not match.

Jennifer Price, the commission's executive director, said there were 35 in-person provisional ballots accepted by the commission during Thursday's meeting and 265 that couldn't be counted.

Price said in each case, the voter will be sent a letter explaining what happened to their ballots and why. The commission will hold a provisional ballot hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday at the county courthouse to give any voter who wishes to challenge the decision an opportunity to be heard.

Renee Oelschlaeger, commission chairman, said the number of ballots rejected wasn't unusual for a general election. She said part of the problem is some of the election forms, which are mandated by the state, are confusing.

"If you look at the absentee voter statement and application there are all kinds of information and questions, and I think that can be confusing," Oelschlaeger said. "People are overwhelmed by the forms and get confused."

Oelschlaeger said other problems arise from the language used in the forms. She said one asks for a voter's mailing address and, in a separate area of the form, asks for their residential address.

"Some people just don't make the distinction between their residential address and their mailing address when they're filling out the form," she said. "I just don't know how to make it simpler."

Price said there are still 55 overseas ballots that may be returned and counted. The commission will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the courthouse to certify the final results.

The commission also approved the ballots for two Dec. 6 runoff elections, one for Farmington mayor and the other for the Springdale City Council Ward 3, Position 1, seat.

In the Farmington race, Ernie Penn faces Diane Bryant. In the Nov. 8 voting, Penn received 1,372 votes (50%) and Bryant received 867 votes (31%). Jerrod Fraley received 521 votes (19%). If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes a runoff election is required between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes.

In the Springdale race Brian Powell faces Alice Gachuzo-Colin. On Tuesday, Powell received 3,688 votes (33%) and Gachuzo-Colin received 2,996 votes (27%). Rick Culver received 2,733 votes (25%), Mike Stevens received 1,667 votes (15%).