Always Seek Clarity, Understanding

The final numbers are being reviewed for life's performance evaluation. Each day during our prayer time we should take time to gain clarity and understanding about the things that have happened during the day, week, and year.

A performance evaluation is a formal and productive procedure to measure an employee's work and results based on their job responsibilities. It is also used to measure the amount of value added by an employee in terms of increased business revenue, in comparison to industry standards and overall employee return on investment (ROI.)

God has given us everything needed to be more than conquerors in this life (Rom. 8:31-39). So, what are we going to do with this great grace that comes through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior?

How well do you think your local church body did this year? What are your numbers? Did you help anyone as the scripture proclaims?

MATT. 25:35-45 DECLARES:

"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.

"Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothed you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?'

"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'

"I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me."

"They also will answer, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?'

"He will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.'"

WHAT IS CLARITY?

One may say it's the quality of being coherent and intelligible. Another may be the quality of transparency or purity or the quality of being easy to see or hear; sharpness of image or sound.

The clarity of God's word is light in every season of life. The word of God directs us in our work and way, and a dark place indeed the world would be without it. The commandment is a lamp kept burning with the oil of the Spirit, as a light to direct us in the choice of our way, and the steps we take in that way to gain understanding.

How do you view issues in life? Are you looking into the perfect law of liberty, and persevering, being no hearer who forgets, but a doer who acts? God will bless the doer in the works of his or her hands.

Are you growing in grace or has complacency taken root in your life? How do we change in life? Accepting Christ as Savior is a key.

Acknowledgment is acceptance of the truth or existence of something (For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me Ps. 51:3).

Then it's confession, a formal statement admitting that one is guilty of sin. If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (1 John 8-9).

The last is change. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here (2 Cor. 5:17.)

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

