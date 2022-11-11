No. 10 Arkansas men vs. Fordham

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 1-0; Fordham 1-0

SERIES Tied 1-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FORDHAM

POS. NAME, HT;YR.;PPG;RPG

G Darius Quisenberry, 6-2, Sr.;20.0;4.0

G Antrell Charlton, 6-5, Jr.;16.0;3.0

G Kyle Rose, 6-4, Jr.,11.0;1.0

F Khalid Moore, 6-7, Sr.;18.0;7.0

F Abdou Tsimbila, 6-9, Jr.;6.0;6.0

COACH Keith Urgo (1-0 in first season at Fordham).

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ricky Council, 6-6, Jr.;22.0;3.0

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.;18.0;6.0

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.;3.0;7.0

F Jordan Walsh, 6-7, Fr.;4.0;3.0

C Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.;8.0;4.0

COACH Eric Musselman (74-28 in four seasons at Arkansas, 184-62 in eight seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Fordham;;Arkansas

88.0;;Points for;;76.0

74.0;;Points against;;58.0

+7.0;;Rebound margin;;+5.0

-2.0;;Turnover margin;;+3.0

57.4;;FG pct.;;49.1

40.0;;3-pt pct.;;40.4

71.4;;FT pct.;;69.6

CHALK TALK Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith is expected to miss his second consecutive game because of a right knee injury after he sat out the opener Monday night when the Razorbacks beat North Dakota State 76-58 ... Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas off the bench against North Dakota State ... Fordham, which plays in the Atlantic 10, opened with an 88-74 victory over Dartmouth at home on Monday night ... In two previous Arkansas-Fordham games, the Rams won 80-73 in Oklahoma City on Dec. 29, 1967, and the Razorbacks won 62-61 in Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 25, 1983.

-- Bob Holt