Little Rock, circa 1965: Col. F.M. Seymour billed himself as the Magician's "Magic Caravan," "a $10,000 show available for Shopping Center, Fairs, Shows & Grand Openings." Seymour listed his address as a P.O. Box at the Asher Station Post Office. His show was photographed at Little Rock's Town & Country Shopping Center.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203