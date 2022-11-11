The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 10, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-172. Thomas Hartley v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-22-114. Shawn Cone v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Special Justice Greg Magness joins. Baker, J., concurs. Womack, J., not participating.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-22-32. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. City of Gurdon, Arkansas ex rel. Honorable Sherry Kelley, Mayor, Individually and on Behalf of a Class of Similarly Situated Cities, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part and dismissed in part. Kemp, C.J., and Wood, J., concur.