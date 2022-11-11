Arraignments held for 21 defendants charged in multi-agency drug sweep

On the heels of Wednesday's announcement by federal authorities of 80 people charged across seven indictments on a variety of drug and gun charges, 21 of those people were arraigned in federal court Thursday over the course of two hearings lasting more than two hours and spread across two courtrooms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe presided over the arraignments, which were split between defendants charged following an investigation by the FBI into two violent street gangs in Central Arkansas and a drug trafficking investigation headed up by the DEA. All defendants were released on bond with no government objections.

Prior to the start of the hearings, Lorna Davis, courtroom deputy for Volpe, advised the two courtrooms packed with family members of the defendants on courtroom protocol during the hearings before the defendants were brought in from the holding cells by federal marshals.

"When your loved ones come out you can't touch them," Davis said. "It's against the rules. I can't stop you from waving, blowing kisses or giving air hugs but if you yell out loud you'll be told to leave."

In one courtroom, Assistant U.S. attorneys Amanda Fields and Julie Peters stood at the center of a mob of defense attorneys, handing out court documents and talking to attorneys and court staff while helping get everyone settled. In the other courtroom, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens did the same, fielding questions from lawyers and family members as the courtroom slowly filled up.

Both courtrooms were packed with family members and attorneys as defense lawyers were introduced to their assigned clients, spending time with the defendants or their families to explain the process and what to expect once court convened. Once all of the defendants -- led awkwardly one-by-one into the courtroom by U.S. marshals as they navigated their way to the jury box impeded by shackles and leg irons -- were seated, Volpe explained their rights for that hearing as well as their trial rights and he also warned the group of defendants of the potential repercussions should any violate the conditions of their release. Although everyone in both courtrooms were given trial dates of Dec. 19, Volpe cautioned everyone that it could be two years or more before anyone goes to trial and should any defendants have their pre-trial release revoked, they would then spend the time waiting to go to trial in one of a number of jails around the state that contract to hold federal detainees.

"You would be sitting in county jail until you get your day in court," Volpe said. "I think that's a bad thing for you."

The FBI investigation resulted in indictments against members and associates of two rival street gangs that operate in and around Pine Bluff and Little Rock -- Every Body Killas, also known as EBK, and the Lodi Murder Mobb -- that are believed to be responsible for numerous acts of violence. On Thursday, nine EBK associates were arraigned along with three Lodi Murder Mobb associates. Of the 35 defendants listed in the EBK indictment, nine were arraigned on Thursday. Those defendants and the charges they face are:

• Clifford Davis, 43, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Rickey "Slixc" Foreman, 27, Marion, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Jonathan Green, 32, Mabelvale, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Marcus "Perm" Hughes, 46, Helena-West Helena, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Hershel Jones, 55, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Angel King, 40, Lexa, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Kobi Knight, 44, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Jennifer Lenair, 41, Dundee, Miss., conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Matthew Taylor, 27, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The cocaine conspiracy counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years or 40 years in prison, depending on quantity, and a fine ranging from $1 million to $5 million depending on quantity. The marijuana conspiracy counts carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. The communications device counts carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The EBK defendants are currently scheduled to go on trial on Dec. 19 before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Of the 26 defendants listed in the Lodi Murder Mobb indictment, three were were arraigned Thursday. Those defendants and the charges they face are:

• Rodriguez Collier, 21, Pine Bluff, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Britnay Jimenez, 30, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Terrence "Tee" Thornton, 48, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Lodi Murder Mobb defendants are currently scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 19 before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Of the 18 defendants listed in the DEA indictment, nine were arraigned on Thursday. Those defendants and the charges they face are:

• Roderick Lamont Toney, 55, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, firearm possession by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Larry Rogers, 67, Benton, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Lanise Briggs, 40, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Angela Robinson, 42, Alexander, conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Carlos Houston, 40, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Christopher Newman Sr., 55, Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

• Curtis Brandon, 37, Tuckerman, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Kara Willard, 35, Tuckerman, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Herbert Boykin, 51, Little Rock, felon in possession of a firearm.

Maximum sentences for the drug conspiracy counts range from 40 years to life in prison and fines ranging from $5 million to $10 million, depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The defendants from the DEA investigation are scheduled to go to trial Dec. 19 before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.

In a stand-alone indictment from the DEA investigation, Manuel Taylor, 49, of North Little Rock, was charged with distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of any of the counts, Taylor faces possible maximum sentences of 20 years on the cocaine-related counts, five years on the marijuana count, 10 years on the firearm possession count and five years to life -- to run consecutively to any other sentence -- on the firearm possession in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime count.

Taylor is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 19 before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.