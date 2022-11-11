The world in brief: Belgian officer slain, 2nd hurt in attack

Belgian officer slain, 2nd hurt in attack

BRUSSELS -- A lone assailant killed one police officer and injured another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.

Eric Van der Sypt, from the federal prosecutor's office, told The Associated Press the suspect was wounded by other police officers after the stabbing.

Van der Sypt added that investigators suspected the attack took place in a "terrorist context." The prosecutor's office told the AP it took over the case because there is "a suspicion of a terror attack."

"One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife," police said, quoted by Le Soir newspaper. "The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker."

"The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital," police added.

Le Soir said one of the officers was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries.

Het Laatste Nieuws daily reported that the suspect had gone to a police station on Thursday morning warning he would kill an officer.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great," during the attack, which occurred around 7:15 p.m. local time.

Iran protests continue despite threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and in the broader world.

Meanwhile, a top official in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed it had "managed to achieve" having so-called hypersonic missiles, without providing any evidence.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country's morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 328 people have been killed and 14,825 others arrested in the unrest, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests over their 54 days. Iran's government for weeks has remained silent on casualty figures while state media counterfactually claims security forces have killed no one.

As demonstrators now return to the streets to mark 40th-day remembrances for those slain earlier -- commemorations common in Iran and the wider Middle East -- the protests may turn into cyclical confrontations between an increasingly disillusioned public and security forces that turn to greater violence to suppress them.

Online videos emerging from Iran, despite government efforts to suppress the internet, appeared to show demonstrations in Tehran, the capital, as well as cities elsewhere in the country.

5 Afghans found dead in Turkish capital

ANKARA, Turkey -- Police on Thursday discovered the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death inside a house in the Turkish capital Ankara, the country's state-run news agency reported. An investigation has been launched.

The five bodies were found after family members contacted police and reported the five to be missing, Anadolu Agency said.

The Afghans appeared to have died of knife wounds a week ago, HaberTurk television reported, quoting unnamed police officers. It said prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths.

There was no immediate information on the victims' identities.

The five were found dead in Ankara's low-income Onder district, which is home to migrants from Syria and Afghanistan. Violence erupted in the district last year, as an angry mob vandalized Syrian businesses and homes in response to a fatal stabbing of a Turkish teenager.

Gunmen kill 9 in Mexico bar massacre

MEXICO CITY -- Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.

It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.

In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed by the Santa Rosa de Lima gang, whose now-imprisoned leader is known as the "Marro," or Sledgehammer.

The messages appeared to accuse the bars' owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

Photos from the scene showed the bodies of several mini-skirted waitresses slumped in pools of blood at the bar.

The municipal government of Apaseo el Alto said that two other women were wounded in the attack but are in stable condition.



